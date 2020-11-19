Farmington Board of Aldermen to settle municipal status

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 13, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Third-class city status will be the topic of discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting.
The aldermen hope to clarify the ramifications of the status change, approved by city voters, will have on Farmington.
City Attorney Gary Wagner will explain what the status change will mean and how the present board should operate at Monday’s meeting, according to city officials.
One question that has risen in the wake of the status-change approval is the office of police chief.
An aldermanic election, along with a mayoral election, is required with the status change. The elections, to be held in April, will decide which aldermen will lead the city into the status change.
But it is not known whether the aldermen who attain the office in April will choose a merit system police department, where the chief is appointed, or retain the elected city marshal.
That could mean that the city marshal’s race may be included on the April ballot, with the winner not knowing if the post is to be retained.
It is also not known how the police department will set-up if the city goes to a merit-system department. The department could be placed under the board of aldermen, as in the city of Leadington, under the mayor, or under the city administrator. That is to be decided by the board elected in April.
Two aldermen will be chosen from each of the four districts in Farmington. The alderman gaining the largest amount of votes in each ward will face election in two years. The other alderman from that ward, with fewer votes, will face election the following year.
The mayor will serve for a four-year term after his election in April.
