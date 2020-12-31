 Skip to main content
Farmington boy to play in Orange Bowl game Monday
TO PLAY IN ORANGE BOWL – Eddie Blaine placed center and fullback at Farmington High School.

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 29, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

On Friday morning, Dec. 23, Eddie Blaine, Farmington High School graduate of 1958, was the speaker at an assembly program at the Farmington High School.

Because Eddie has made such a success of his high school and college careers, Mr. Joe Toalson, high school principal, and Mr. P.J. ?, superintendent of schools, asked him to give a talk to the student body, choosing his own topic. Eddie chose to talk on a number of things that he felt would be of interest to the high school students.

After Eddie’s talk, the pep squad and cheerleaders led a yell for Eddie and the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers, Big Eight Conference champions this year, will play Navy in the Orange Bowl at Miami Monday.

Eddie is a 1958 graduate of Farmington High School. While in high school he participated in football, basketball and track. He was elected to the National Honor Society and received many other honors at Farmington High.

Eddie is now a student at Missouri University at Columbia. Next Monday he will be making his second appearance with the Missouri U. football team in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are coached by Dan Devine. Eddie is a starting tackle on the Missouri team.

