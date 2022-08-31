Farmington boys struck by lightning Tuesday

This story originally appeared in the July 29, 1932, issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor

Lyman Matthews, Jr., 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Matthews and Harry Boswell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Boswell, both of Farmington, almost miraculously escaped serious injury last Tuesday morning when they were knocked unconscious by a bolt of lightning during a heavy rain.

The two boys had been digging holes for telephone poles on the farm of Lyman’s parents, located one mile north of Farmington. They had noticed the heavy clouds and had just started for the house when the storm broke with a vivid flash of lightning. Both were knocked to the ground unconscious.

Harry was the first to recover and found Lyman lying close to him. He immediately gave him first aid respiration, and failing to bring him back to consciousness, carried him to the house.

A physician was called and succeeded in bringing the boy to within about 30 minutes. Neither of the boys suffered any ill effects other than a sick headache.