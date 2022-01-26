Farmington businessmen running in special election

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Jan. 17, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – The editor

Regardless of the outcome of the special election next Tuesday, one thing is sure — a Farmington man will be our next county representative in the state legislature. Both nominees are well-known residents of our community.

The Democratic nominee is Cecil W. Roberts, 415 West Columbia and the Republican nominee is Mack F. Denman, 605 South Jefferson. Roberts formerly was editor of The Farmington Press and is now a radio executive and owner of three stations in Missouri, including KREI in Farmington. Denman is publisher of The Farmington News and has been engaged in the newspaper business here for many years. He is a son of the late Harry Denman whose death made necessary the special election. Representative Denman passed away Dec. 29.

Governor Forrest Smith set the date of Jan. 22 for the election and requested Sheriff Dewey Smallen to make arrangements for holding it. The central county committees of both parties met Friday night of last week and chose the nominees, a duty imposed on the committees by law.

A light vote is expected since there is only one office at stake and comparatively little time is left for "campaigning" by the two candidates.

An identical situation as to the office of county representative existed in 1945 when the Governor called a special election to fill the vacancy occasioned by the death of Representative John Gaebe. Of the 3876 votes cast in that election Harry Denman received 2233 and the Democratic nominee, E. S. Polite of Flat River, received 1643-Denman's majority being 590.

The winner of next Tuesday's election will serve out the balance of the term which expires Dec. 31 of this year. The office of county representative is among those to be filled at the general election in November of this year.

