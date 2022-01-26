Farmington Chamber finds new home on Washington Street

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 24, 1992, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Finally, after 50 years, the Farmington Chamber of Commerce has a place to call home.

On Friday, the Farmington Chamber moved its office into its new facility, located at 302 N. Washington, next to Heck’s IGA.

The move marks the first time the 50-year-old chamber has owned its own facility.

“We wanted to control our own destiny and make a commitment to the city and the downtown are,” said Kevin Engler, who will be chosen during Friday’s chamber banquet as the organization’s 1992 president.

“Owning our own building has always been a long-range goal.”

Engler said the building will provide larger office space and meeting rooms for the chamber and community organizations. A space will also be available for a display of historical artifacts and information about Farmington. Current literature about the Farmington area will also be available in the new office.

“We look at it as an investment in the future,” Engler said. “It should meet our expansion needs. It has plenty of meeting space, storage space, and it offers a good central location.”

Engler said the chamber worked hard to remodel the facility, with extensive repairs and upgrades made to the interior of the building. A few repairs have been made to the outside of the building, and more extensive exterior renovation and landscaping is planned for this spring and summer.

Engler said the chamber move couldn’t have come at a better time, with the chamber banquet coming up this Friday.

United States Senator Christopher Bond will address Farmington Chamber of Commerce members and guests. The banquet will be held at the Farmington Elks Lodge.

Engler said some of the organization’s goals for 1992 include:

• Continuing with the success of Country Days and the River Rendezvous.

• Expanding the summer concert series

• Concentrating on more retail promotions.

• Bringing a circus to town on April 20.

• Continuing with the downtown beautification program.

“We believe the future of Farmington is very positive,” Engler said. “We’ve seen the growth of retail, medical and professional fields, and we expect that growth to continue.

