Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce (FRCC) members attending the Feb. 16 Business and Community Luncheon heard an informative presentation on human trafficking given by CASA of the Parkland Executive Director Joanna Watts.

Introducing Watts to the noonday crowd at Centene Center, FRCC Executive Director Candy Hente said, “Human trafficking is something we hear, and I think we have a lot of preconceived notions about — notions about that it doesn't happen in our quaint, beautiful, safe, small town. But in talking with Joanna Watts, this is something that we wanted to talk more about, especially concerning our local communities. And so we're so thrilled that she agreed to give a presentation today about this.”

A definition

Watts said, “We're going to define what human trafficking is and talk about some risk factors. Why is it relevant to our area? Why am I talking about it when we work with children in foster care? And then, what part can you play? How can you help?

"What comes to your mind when you hear 'human trafficking?' Kidnapping, fear, imprisonment, slavery? A lot of people don't understand that trafficking is a $150 billion global industry. It is huge. And as I'm still learning about trafficking and what that really means, there are new words I’ve learned about as well. When they think of trafficking, a lot of people think of the movie ‘Taken.’ They think that's how it happens. but we're gonna talk about some of those myths as well.”

Explaining what trafficking is and what it is not, Watts also tackled some of the myths that surround it.

“Force, fraud, and/or coercion has to be present in order for it to be trafficking,” she said. “There also has to be an exchange of something — money or something of value. Some people think that there's just sex trafficking, but there is also labor trafficking. That exchange isn't just money. Something of value could be a place to stay. Food for your family and for yourself. A job. I mean, there are a lot of ways to think about trafficking. Without one of those elements — force, fraud or coercion — it's exploitation. So, exploitation happens, and then it can lead to trafficking as well.

Crowd questions

Watts asked the crowd to respond to a series of questions by raising their hands if they agreed.

“Do you think that traffickers target victims they don't know? Do you think that's true? OK, so they can, but many survivors have been trafficked by people that they do know. This includes spouses, family members, and parents. That's something that we see in children that we advocate for in foster care. Some of them have been trafficked by their parents, which is hard to imagine, right? That's not even something that I ever thought about. So, learning that was just very eye-opening for me and the work that we do at CASA. OK, a show of hands if you think this is true — human trafficking involves moving, traveling, or transporting a person across state or national borders. Human trafficking can be confused with human smuggling, which obviously is illegal, and it can be that, but survivors can be recruited to be trafficked right in their own homes, right in their own community, and they can stay right there.

“They don't have to travel in order for it to be considered trafficking. Again, a show of hands if you think this is true — child sex traffickers usually kidnap their victims or otherwise take them by force. I think the keyword is ‘usually,’ right? The reality is that most sex traffickers operate by building trust with victims and manipulating them into sexual exploitation. So, it's usually somebody that they know. The last one — parents and other adults should be on the lookout for strangers who are hunting for children to exploit. White van, dark windows, you know, that type of thing. Right, is that what that looks like? I don't know, man. The reality is that, again, children are far more likely to be trafficked by people that they know because there's a grooming process by people who have access to that child.”

Resources

Watts stressed that anyone under the age of 18 who is having sex for money or for something of value is considered a victim of human trafficking.

“There is no such thing as a child prostitute,” she said. “I'm very passionate about that. I'm really glad that Candy asked me to talk about this, but it is also overwhelming too because there's so much information that we're learning about this. There's so much we don't know. There's a lot that we have learned.”

Watts mentioned the organization Missouri Coalition Against Trafficking and Exploitation (CATE) as a source for information on the subject.

“We're a member of them, we learn a lot,” she said. They have a lot of great resources and do a lot of really good work. They did a partnership with the Missouri Foundation for Health, and they did a needs assessment across the state of Missouri to find out from service providers what survivors of trafficking are saying. Where were they recruited? What was their grooming process? How did they get out? Who did it involve? We just don't have a lot of data on the work we do in our area, but what we do know is matching across state lines or just throughout the state, so we can figure out how we can best serve these children or just victims of trafficking.

“Some of the results were really insightful. We were able to learn that there are not a lot of resources on long-term abuse and exploitation. People that I've talked to consider our area like a black hole. They just don't have the data. A lot of victims don't come forward. A lot of victims don't consider themselves victims because of that coercion. Some things that we know — survival sex [by] youth has been found to be a prevalent form of sex trafficking. Twenty-nine percent of sex trafficking victims have been involved in the foster care system. That factor there is one reason why our national CASA JL association is very focused. It's a priority area for us because we serve on that preventing side of trafficking.”

Building relationships

Watts explained that by building a relationship with the children it serves, CASA hopes to prevent their later involvement in trafficking and other acts of exploitation.

“There are other organizations that have kind of that mentorship or advocacy, as well, that help,” she said. “I mean, even teachers — having that one person in their life — or a good coach or solid family support, all of these things. But a lot of children in foster care don't have that, and that's where CASA can really come in and help.”

Watts provided some of the survey results that are specific to the southeast region of the state.

“You'll see that sex trafficking was the most prevalent,” she said. “And then the survivor's relationship to the trafficker. This is something that was interesting to me. I always thought you have somebody that's trafficked, and then they have a pimp or somebody that's a manager who's doing all of that. The reality is that 31% is survival sex and then family. The pimp/manager is in only 12% [of cases]. I think my own personal thoughts came from what I knew, the limited knowledge that I knew from the movies and the news and things like that. But this is the reality.

“As many as four out of five victims have spent time in the child welfare system. So in our area, this is based on the last fiscal year, the Children's Official Report, those numbers are the number of children that are in foster care. In St. Francois County, 336; Washington, 196; Madison, 68; St. Genevieve, 45. So our circuit totals 645. That number is continuing to go up. So out of 645 children in foster care, we can assume that as many of four out of five of them are victims of human trafficking. So why so many? Why are children being exploited and trafficked?

“Our children, our youth, are being targeted online, and they're being exploited. Their vulnerabilities are being exploited. So how can you help? It's not knowing the signs. It's knowing the story. And what I mean by that is, when you see a stranger, and they look a certain way, or they're acting a certain way, they may be trafficked, and you should report that. That's just not always the case because we're not going to know if a stranger's behaviors are out of the norm.”

Two keywords

According to Watts, the two keywords are context and proximity. People are most familiar with those with whom they have a relationship.

“We know what's going on in their life because we're going to be able to pick up those signs a lot faster,” she said. If there's somebody who's all of a sudden being showered with gifts or being offered a job that just seems too good to be true, Those may be red flags, but you'll know they're red flags because you know this person. And again, the reason why CASA is focused on this is that we have a relationship with these children, a consistent relationship that people normally don't, and we can be there to pick up on those risk factors. What's specifically needed in our area in the southeast is a need for collaboration. There's a need for training on sex trafficking and an investment in resources. Our area needs awareness of what trafficking is and isn't and what we can do about it. If you see something, there's the National Trafficking Information Referral Hotline.

How you can help

“There's an increase year after year of the number of hotlines, and it's because there's more awareness. People are learning what those signs are, and people are starting to come forward, so we're getting more information on how we can help. Adults need to be aware of what's going on. We need adults to act and be a part of this solution, like becoming a CASA volunteer. We do have an upcoming training coming up on Feb. 27. Again, CATE is a great organization. They're forming work groups specifically for youth and medical professionals in a lot of different areas, and they are asking for people to be a part of that. So if you're interested in learning more about CATE and how you can be part of that workgroup to shed some light on what you're seeing and experiencing so we can get data for our area, please let me know so I can connect you.”

If you see something, report it by calling the National Trafficking Information and Referral Hotline at 1-888-3737-888, text “BeFree” (233733) or live chat at Humantraffickinghotline.org.

For more information, go to the Polaris Project at https://polarisproject.org, National CASA/GAL Association at https://nationalcasagal.org, and the National Foster Youth Institute at https://nfyi.org

Contact JoAnna Watts at joanna.watts@casaoftheparkland.org, Jeri Wright at jeri@casaoftheparkland.org, MacKenzie Bennett at macKenzie.bennett@casaoftheparkland.org. CASA’s office number is 573-664-1299, and its website is www.casaoftheparkland.org