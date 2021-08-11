Farmington Chamber holds virtual awards ceremony

For the second year in a row, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a virtual Celebration of Success Awards Banquet due to the health concerns of holding a live event in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The recipient of this year’s Daily Journal/Farmington Press Citizen of the Year Award was a bit of a surprise, as it was determined by the newspaper's editorial board that no individual or organization deserved the recognition more than the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce itself.
In presenting the award to Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente, Director of Events Cassie Thomas, the chamber’s board of directors, and the organization’s membership, Farmington Press Editor Kevin Jenkins noted that the longtime civic organization had risen to the challenge by helping local businesses in a variety of ways that were hit hard by the economically devastating pandemic.
“The chamber immediately went to work to find ways to help local businesses survive financially by finding federal and state funding sources, as well as providing a number of practical training opportunities,” Jenkins said. “Candy and Cassie worked tireless hours to be a strong support system for its membership. Rather than ducking its responsibility, the chamber stood tall and took a strong position of leadership.
"Likewise, the chamber’s board and membership reached out to their fellow business owners to offer a helping hand. Although this award honors the Farmington Regional Chamber, it is meant to be shared by the entire Parkland business community for their selflessness and courage over the past year-and-a-half."
In honoring the other award recipients, Hente and Thomas added a twist to this year’s event with the formation of a “Surprise Patrol” that arrived unannounced to hand-deliver the awards to the winners at their business or at other location.
In addition to the chamber, this year’s winners are Chris Morrison, KREI/KTJJ 110% Award; Emma Crites, Kiwanis Youth Leadership Award; Parkland Health Center, Business of the Year; St. Francois County Fair Board, KREI/KTJJ’s Agri-Business Award; the Farmington R-7 School District, St. Paul Lutheran School and St. Joseph Catholic School, Froggy 95 Extraordinary Educators Award; The Copper Lantern, Downtown Development Association’s Downtown Pride Award; Amber Elliot, St. Francois County Rotary Club’s Service Above Self Award; Nancy Silvey, B104 Civic Entrepreneurship Award; and Dennis McIntosh, Lifetime Achievement Award.
