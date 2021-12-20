Farmington City Council approves amended pay plan

The Farmington City Council approved pay increases for the city’s police and fire departments along with part-time employees when it met in regular session Dec. 9 at Long Memorial Hall.

The earlier-than-usual amending of the city’s pay plan was in part due to the strong support Farmington voters showed the city’s police and fire departments when they approved a half-cent public safety tax in the Nov. 2 municipal election —with a 5-to-1 margin of 527 to 185 votes.

The new sales tax, which can only be used for public safety enhancements, increases police and fire department funding in four key areas:

$650,000 for the addition of eight full-time firefighters;

$350,000 for five additional uniformed police officers;

$300,000 for the supplementation of police department salaries; and

$900,000 for general fund replacement.

Before the sales tax was passed, Farmington's police and fire departments were solely funded through the city's general revenue fund. Farmington’s population increase in recent years had resulted in more service calls for both departments, resulting in the need for additional manpower — the cost of which was growing faster than that of current sales tax revenues. The tax is expected to generate about $2.2 million in annual revenue.

Providing an overview of the amended pay plan, City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “We amended our pay plan — which we typically do every three years — so, we’re a little ahead. We would have normally done this next summer and reevaluated it, but there’s a lot of things going on that caused us to do it earlier in the planning cycle than we typically do. One is the mandated Missouri state increase in minimum wages. Now, Farmington as a governmental unit is exempt from Missouri’s minimum wage law and we were lagging in those minimum wage adjustments which was making it increasingly more difficult to hire and retain our part-time employees. We made some steps to catch up to minimum wage — a $11.15 an hour for all of our part-time jobs beginning in January.

“Another thing that is problematic is, with minimum wage coming up, it’s putting price pressure on our wages to recruit people in other positions. So, we needed to increase our minimum starting wage for a number of our jobs just to ensure that we could recruit folks. For example, we were previously hiring our public works employees at a little over $14 an hour. We’ve increased that to about $15.25 an hour starting wages to ensure that we can recruit folks for those jobs. Then we have a number of employees in our pay plan that have been stuck at the top of their scale for a number of years. It just happens. You get to the top of your pay scale unless the market dictates there should be an increase in your wages for that position. But with all the scales moving, we felt like it was a good opportunity to add some additional earning potential to our long-term employees who have been at the top of the scale for a while.”

And then there was one of the main reasons the city placed a public safety sales tax on the November ballot.

“A big one, of course, was in the police department and fire department — especially in the police department,” Beavers said. “The number of possible recruits available to hire is less than it’s been in a number of years. More people are leaving the profession in this percentage of the workforce than in previous years — just the environment of being a police officer. After Missouri passed the statute allowing those additional taxes on the general fund tax, a number of communities chose to do what we did and pass a public safety tax so they could pay more. That’s been going on all around Missouri.

“The earning expectation for police officers has changed quite a bit. Last year we were hiring police officers at $37,500 starting pay coming right out of the academy. That just doesn’t get the job done anymore to recruit folks that we need. We made an adjustment back this summer to get them up to just over $40,000 a year starting. With this change, we will be recruiting police officers, and of course, adjusting the pay on our existing police officers, so the minimum earnings for them are in the $44,500 a year range. We will recruit up to about $47,500 for people with experience.”

Beavers feels that with the new pay scale for police officers, the city will now be competitive in recruiting good candidates. He also noted that the pay scale increases will be similarly adjusted in the officer ranks of the department.

“Part and parcel with that is that the expectation and our commitment as employers to our fire department has always been that the annual salaries — the annual earnings — for a firefighter would be roughly equivalent to a police officer. Now, they work a different schedule. The typical schedule for a police officer is a standard 2,080 a year. A regular schedule for a firefighter — depending on the year because of their schedules — ranges from 2,880 to 2,904. They work more hours because they work 24-hour shifts. They have a lower hourly rate, but we adjusted them so their annual expected earnings would be roughly equivalent to the police department across the equivalent ranks.”

Beavers made it clear that he believes the pay scale increases were mandatory to keep the city’s police and fire departments among the best in the state.

“We think it’s great for us,” he said. “We’re going to make sure we can keep the great officers that we have and not lose them to other departments that have openings that may be paying more. As we are hiring new officers, we want to make sure that we’re able to recruit the best of the workforce that is available for our department. This needed to be done to make this happen.”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

