At its May 5th meeting, the Farmington City Council worked its way through a busy agenda that included taking the first step in rezoning property for a proposed business; considered approval of a low-cost housing project near the site of the former Mineral Area Medical Center; appointed a new fire chief; and heard a public apology from the mayor for a comment he made at a countywide event in February.

The meeting began with a series of public meetings in which Development Services Director Tim Porter provided the council and gallery with the details of each item. One of the meetings regarded a request for the rezoning of property to allow for construction of a new business, two dealt with a request for construction of affordable housing on property adjacent to the former Mineral Area Medical Center, and one concerned a request for an application of a final record plat at a private residence.

Rezoning request

Introducing the public meeting on the subject of rezoning property for the construction of a new business at 918 Weber Road, which is adjacent to the previous location of the business Signs Etc. prior to its relocation to Highway OO and Ste. Genevieve Ave.

Porter explained that a portion of the 3.9-acre property is already zoned commercial and is the property on which the vacated Signs Etc. building sits.

“The applicant, Mr. Terry Hyde, reached out to [the Planning and Zoning Commission] several months ago about the potential of purchasing the property and building a locally owned pharmacy, a retail pharmacy, on the property. But he's asked for the entirety of the property to be rezoned to C2 (Commercial).

“It's important to note that at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting back in April, they made a favorable recommendation for a rezone of the property. A couple of things to note, in our comprehensive plan this entire parcel was — even though it was zoned C2 at the time — recognized as a residentially zoned area, but some of which would be multifamily with some single family, just for your reference.”

Addressing the council, Hyde said he and his partners had several previous business relationships in the Farmington area, including his partnership in Healthcare Equipment and Supply for more than 24 years. He also noted that he and his partners already own the Austin Plaza Pharmacy in Potosi, and the proposed name for their new Farmington location is Community Care Pharmacy.

“We have had several people over the last two or three years that we know that we do business with and they're like, ‘Could you please come open something in Farmington?’” Hyde said. "And so, we got with a lot of the professionals within the industry and everything and started doing our due diligence. And in a city the size of Farmington, there's only one independent pharmacy left, and we're not coming into town to necessarily compete.”

Explaining why the partnership was purchasing additional property and asking to have it rezoned to commercial, Hyde said, “We want to be accessible. We want to make sure that people know where we are, but we want it to be safe. We wanted to make sure that everybody can get in and get out safely. So, as we looked at different pieces of property we stumbled across the piece of property on Weber Road. I am the first one to tell you we were not looking to buy 3.9 acres. The other thing is that the property was actually already listed as C2 (Commercial), so we're like, ‘OK, let's start negotiations, and that's where we got involved.

“It was after we got a hold of Taylor Engineering that we started breaking down the surveys of the flats and everything else where we realized that part of it was zoned R3 (Residential). As far as some of the reasoning as to why we've asked planning and zoning to consider us as far as the rezoning process is because a pharmacy falls under C2, so it doesn't make any sense for us to buy a piece of property [that is zoned residential.] Actually, our sales contract is contingent upon getting [the zoning change] through planning and zoning and taking into account anybody's questions and saying ‘Yes, we support this.’”

Hyde further explained that it wasn’t in the partnership’s budget to purchase 3.9 acres, but because the property was the best option for them in town, and they intend to add 6,000 square feet of retail space to rent out to other suitable businesses to offset the cost of purchasing the additional acreage. He also told the council that it would be a year to a year-and-a-half before the pharmacy and other retail property would be open.

After Hyde spoke, Mayor Larry Forsythe asked if any members of the public wanted to comment on the request. Travis Trokey, property owner of a residence at 834 Posey St. told the council he was in opposition to the rezoning because of the potential effect it would have on his and other homeowners’ property values.

Later in the meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow for the first reading of an ordinance to approve the rezoning request. The council will make the final decision on the ordinance at the May 22 city council meeting.

Housing project

Porter next addressed the council regarding an application submitted by Chad Hartle on behalf of the city of Farmington for a final record plat at 617 through 621 Wallace Road, which is currently zoned as OA-1 (Office and Apartment) and OP-1 (Office and Professional).

“Mayor, the city owns this property, but it's part of the Old Mineral Area Hospital complex,” he said. “Back in December, the council and planning and zoning rezoned a portion of the property to OT1. As a requirement, Mr. Hartle is in agreement in principle with the city to purchase the property to develop it — for lack of a better way to describe it — income-based apartments as part of tax credit programming.

“He's got several other apartment complexes and projects in town. So, we've rezoned the area that we need to have formally subdivided into the area that he's going to purchase. That's what this first hearing is about, just the formal subdivision of the property. Incidentally, we'll have another public hearing coming up related to the other portion of Mr. Hartle's request.”

Immediately after the conclusion of the public meeting regarding Hartle’s request for a final plat was concluded, the next hearing dealing with the contractor’s application to build a planned unit development on the property was begun. Asking if anyone had input on Hartle’s construction request, Don Wyler of 914 Murphys Way addressed the council to express his opposition to the project.

He first asked if the development was going to encompass all of the former hospital’s property, or just a portion of it. Porter replied that it was a “small lot.” Wyler asked if the property had been rezoned for “two-residential housing.” Porter replied, “Well, it’s rezoned for OP1, so it’s multi-family.”

Responding to Porter’s answer, Wyler asked, “This is something that East Missouri Action Agency is pushing? Because we don't need any more homeless in here. What that would do is kill all our property values over there.”

Porter replied, “These will be homes for folks to live in permanently.”

Wyler asked, “It's not going to be homeless people being brought in, like they've done with the shelter down there?”

Porter replied that he didn’t understand what Wyler meant by the phrase “bringing in.”

“Well, they got the homeless shelter down there on the backside of the old hospital,” Wyler said.

Porter replied, “Yeah, but your question was, ‘Are we gonna’ bring in homeless people?’

Wyler said, "Oh, no, I mean, is it gonna’ be where they're gonna’ promote homeless people coming in?”

Porter replied, “Well, I suppose they would be eligible to live there, yes, sir.”

Wyler said, “That's not — you're walking around the corner always. What we need to know is how's this gonna’ affect our property values over there? Right now, our property values are up, and if you bring in low-income housing — which is probably what it's gonna’ end up being — and you still got those old trailers sitting back there that they're supposed to have moved out two years ago, and they never moved. So, that's keeping our property values from going up and staying up. The way it is, if you bring a lot of homeless in, our property value is going to go down.”

City Administrator Greg Beavers told Wyler that the container houses had been placed on the property for homeless people — not to import homeless people into Farmington.

“We had homeless people in town we had to take care of,” Beavers said. “But those have to be moved for these apartment developments. So, those two container units that are sitting on the old helipad — that's what you were referring to as the trailers — have to be removed for this project. They're leaving town. They're completely leaving town.”

Beavers displayed a site plan for the project and models of the apartments.

Wyler replied, “Right now, there's two projects that's supposed to be started to build a total of 600 more apartments. How many apartments do we need in front of you?”

Porter replied that it wasn’t his project and that he couldn’t answer Wyler’s question.

Ward 3 Councilman Chris Morrison said, “Well, I think until the apartments aren't full anymore, I think every time they build apartments, they're full, which is kind of like supply and demand.”

Wyler replied, “You got on Hillsboro Road, you got a big project gonna’ go in. Over on Highway D or Washington, there's another big project. Between the two projects, there'll be over 600 apartments.

Ward 4 Councilman Garett Boatright said, “To your point, sir, it's a larger problem nationwide. The cost of building a single family home nowadays just unaffordable for young families starting now.

"So, that's why the demand for apartments has gone up so significantly and Farmington is very blessed to have a good economy, to have good businesses and people want to live here, but unfortunately developers just aren't building affordable housing for for new families.”

Later in the meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow for the first reading of ordinances approving the final plat and housing construction. The council will make the final decision on the ordinance at the May 22 city council meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Mayor Forsythe addressed Wyler, saying “And also, in the housing, you said something about housing, sir. And I am big in housing. If you go over by the Wilson-Rozier Ballpark, you will notice the houses are probably 15 foot apart. I grew up over there and I grew up in a small little house with two bedrooms, or two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room, and a bathroom. There was four of us in the house and we did just fine — a 900-square-foot house.

"I do believe that if we bend the rules a little bit as far as our zoning goes and as far as our rules go, we can start these subdivisions again where a family that's starting out can afford a $160,000 home, can afford the payments, and can have their own house and take pride in their own house. And I do believe that we need to look forward to that, and we need to figure out how we can do this.”

New fire chief

The council unanimously approved a resolution appointing Kyle Carter as Farmington's new fire chief.

“On the selecting committee, I want to thank Councilor Morrison, Councilor Boatright, and I want to thank Paula and Greg for helping me sit in on this,” Forsythe said. “It's a big decision to make and I want the public to meet our new fire chief.”

The city’s current fire chief, Todd Mecey, is retiring effective June 2 after 34 years with the department.

Mayor apologizes

Forsythe addressed a comment he had made while speaking at the annual State of the County Address held at Mineral Area College in February.

“I attended the St. Francois County get-together — ‘tell you what's going on with your community thing’ — and I made a remark about marijuana and the people who smoke it,” he said. “It was very unfortunate that I said that. I did not know at the time, and I did not realize, that I was putting two different kind of people — the one that use it for medical and the one that uses it for recreational, and I'm very sorry about that. I apologize. It was very inappropriate of me to do that, and that is all I'm gonna’ say on that now.”

Proclamation

Mayor Forsythe presented a proclamation to long-time Farmington resident Jesse Williams.

“I have a lady here tonight, bless her heart,” he said. “She was at the Volunteer Banquet, and I did not give her an award because she's really not a volunteer, she is Farmington. And the volunteers are made up from my personal beliefs in the volunteerism and the people that do that. Mrs. Williams goes beyond that and she deserves something from the city itself, not from the mayor. So I would like to give Mrs. Jessie Williams a proclamation on her work that she has done for so many years.”

Historical discovery

Dr. Ryan Johnson, a local chiropractor who currently has an exhibit at the Farmington Public Library featuring photos he took of the now disassembled Harrington Barn, addressed the council about a discovery of historical significance he uncovered. The Daily Journal and Farmington Press will publish a separate story on Johnson’s discovery in a future issue.