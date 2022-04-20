Farmington City Council covers full agenda at meeting

The Farmington City Council had a busy evening as it officially accepted the results from the April 5 election, approved the results of the latest city financial audit, and heard the annual report on Farmington crime statistics when it met in regular session April 14 at Long Memorial Hall.

After the council approved the election results, it briefly recessed. After reconvening, City Clerk Ashley Bischoff gave the oath of office to new Ward 4 councilman, Garett Boatright, and reelected councilmen Chris Morrison, Ward 3; Harry Peterson, Ward 2; and Adam Parks, Ward 1. The council then reelected Morrison as mayor pro-tem.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Forsythe announced his appointments of new committee assignments for the coming year. They are:

Administrative Services Committee – Vanessa Pegram, chair; Wayne Linnenbringer, Harry Peterson and David Kennedy.

Public Works Committee – Wayne Linnenbringer, chair; Garett Boatright, Chad Follis and Adam Parks.

Public Safety Committee – David Kennedy, chair; Harry Peterson, Chris Morrison, Garett Boatright.

Public Services Committee – Chad Follis, chair; Adam Parks, Chris Morrison, Vanessa Pegram.

Every city council committee is made up of councilmen representing each of the four wards.

City Financial Audit

Steven M. Tripi, CPA, of Sikich, LLP, noted that an issue had been found that morning regarding the relationship of the tourism bureau with the city of Farmington. The city collects a tourism tax and provides it to the bureau, but the bureau is independently incorporated and is not subject to the city council.

“The Farmington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is looked at as a component of the city,” he said.

According to Tripi, the relationship between the tourism board and the city meets government accountability standards but the council will need to obtain an attorney’s opinion stating that the city does not have the ability to impose its will on the tourism board. The council then held a lengthy discussion on the structure of the board and how to best proceed on the matter, with no immediate resolution.

Mayor Larry Forsythe asked Tripi on a scale of 1 to 10 how well the city is doing financially.

“Probably a 9.8,” Tripi said. “Are you positioned to pay your upcoming debt next year? You have sufficient money in the bank. You have sufficient levies coming in.”

2021 Police Report

Addressing the council, Police Chief Baker said, “The Farmington Police Department responded to 20,504 calls for service in 2021 — a 7% increase from 2020. From the calls for service, the police department generated 3,388 incident reports — a 5% increase from 2020. From those incident reports, the officers made 992 arrests. That’s approximately 2.7 arrests per day.”

Baker informed the councilmen that the department responded to 778 motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 17% increase from the previous year.

“They also had 4,655 traffic stops — a 9.5% increase from 2020,” he said. “From those traffic stops, they made 1,651 traffic summons and 4,721 warnings were issued.”

The department arrested 35 motorists for driving while intoxicated and nine motorists for other alcohol-related incidents such as underage possession, among others.

Farmington police investigated 85 drug-related incidents and made 108 arrests. According to Baker, methamphetamine possession was the most prevalent drug that was abused, although there were several incidents involving possession of marijuana, fentanyl, heroin and prescription medications.

“From those 85 incidents, 33 were involving the possession of marijuana,” he said. “Forty-three were for possession of methamphetamine, 10 were for fentanyl possession, seven were for heroin possession, nine were for prescription medication and 74 were for drug paraphernalia. The department also investigated 36 drug overdoses in 2021. Five resulted in death; three from fentanyl and three from prescription medications.”

Turning to the K9 units, Baker noted that Corporal Brad Williams and his dog “Zip” made 52 narcotics searches with 29 finds.

“Four were methamphetamine, six were marijuana, one was heroin and 18 were drug paraphernalia,” he said. “Zip was involved in two suspect apprehensions. They were also involved in three public relations demonstrations.”

In the other K9 unit, Officer Nick Newberry and his dog “Ringo” conducted 57 narcotics searches. Baker told the council that Newberry and Ringo had 34 finds.

“Sixteen of them were methamphetamines, 14 were marijuana, one was heroin and 13 were drug paraphernalia,” he said. “Ringo was involved in one suspect apprehension. This was where the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department had an escapee from the jail. Ringo tracked him all the way to Westmount Drive and located him in an unlocked vehicle. They were also involved in four public relations appearances.”

Baker showed the councilmen a photo of confiscated drugs and cash. “Officer Ratliff was running traffic on Highway 67. He stopped a motorist at well over the speed limit. The motorist was driving while [his license was] revoked and had an active warrant for dangerous drugs. He asked for the assistance of K9 Ringo. They searched a vehicle and found a fairly large sum of marijuana. There was one pound of methamphetamine and $2,400 of cash seized.”

Daniel Halek works for the Farmington Police Department but has been deployed with the Mineral Area Drug Task Force for the last two years. Baker informed the councilmen that the new officer is working out well.

“I talked with his supervisor,” Baker said. “They just did an evaluation, and they don’t ever want him to leave. “Halek, along with other members of the task force, served a search warrant in Iron County. There were 15 pounds of methamphetamine. They wouldn’t tell me how much currency, but they said a large amount. The price on the street for a pound of methamphetamine is approximately $6,000. You’re looking at at least $90,000 worth of methamphetamine off the street.”

Baker highlighted another incident in Doe Run where Halek and other members of the task force seized one pound of methamphetamine.

“They had information from both incidences that the drugs were being brought into Farmington and sold to our community,” he said.

According to Baker, Farmington pays the drug task force $6,000 to 8,000 per year as a member. The chief asked them to give him drug seizure totals in the city for the year 2021.

“The task force seized 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.6 grams of fentanyl, three pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of heroin and seized $6,200 in cash,” he said. “It’s really been a benefit to us.”

Pivoting to other crimes, Baker mentioned that acts of misdemeanor theft account for 53% of the city’s overall statistics.

“There were 558 reported incidents,” he said. “We made 283 arrests. Assault accounted for 26% of our crime statistics. We had 280 reported and 269 cleared. Assault is broken down into misdemeanor and felony. Minor assaults — there were 264 reported and 255 cleared. The remaining 16 were felonies involving weapons. We cleared 14 of those.”

According to Baker’s statistics, domestic assaults were 39% of the overall assaults reported in 2021.

“There were 109 of those, with 109 arrests,” he said.

Felony stealing accounted for 13% of crimes committed in the city last year. There were 142 reported incidents, with 109 arrests.

“We had 700 incidents in 2021,” Baker said. “Three hundred and twenty-two of those were cleared. Our clearance rate for theft, felony and misdemeanor combined is 56%. The national clearance rate is around 23%.”

Burglary accounted for 3% of the overall crime statistics reported by Baker.

“We had 29 reported incidents,” he said. “Ten of those were cleared by arrests. We break that down to business/non-residential — that was 1% of the 3%. There were eight reported incidents in 2021, and four of them were cleared. Residential burglaries — we had 21 reported and five of those were cleared.”

Motor vehicle theft accounted for 4%, with 43 reported, 37 recovered and 23 cleared with arrests. Locally, the clearance rate is 54%, while the national clearance rate is 14%.

“Our recovery rate for motor vehicle theft is 86%,” Baker said. “The national clearance rate is 51%.”

Noting that rape accounted for less than 1% of the statistics, Baker said that seven were reported with six arrests taking place.

“In all seven, the victim knew the suspect,” Baker said. “There were no random acts of violence.”

Only one robbery was reported in Farmington last year.

“There was a situation where the suspect knew where the victim kept his stash of drugs and cash, Baker said. “The mistake was he wanted to rob his buddy. The problem was, he wasn’t disguised well. He was located and arrested a few days later.”

Baker told the council there had been no homicides in Farmington for 2021.

“I want to say every year our city is very safe as far as serious crimes against persons,” Baker said. “Our problems are the crimes of drugs and theft. They kind of go hand in hand. The crime of theft is a crime of opportunity. I tell everyone all the time that you need to lock your houses and vehicles.”

At the conclusion of his report, Baker informed the council that dealing with the homeless in Farmington has added to the number of calls for service.

“We are compiling some information,” he said. “Right now, I could say it’s probably a 10-13% increase in calls for service. Those do not require an incident report. We are having to deal with these people. The hardest thing for our department is the amount of times we go with a call of a suspicious person.”

Public Comment

Kayce Amsden, Youth Program associate for the University of Missouri Extension, and her 4-H gardening club made up of 36 young people ages 7 to 17 are planning to build an accessible garden at the Farmington Community Garden.

“We think that people with limited mobility should have access to fresh and healthy foods,” she said. “We think that accessible gardens give people who otherwise may not have an opportunity to get their hands in the dirt.”

Amsden asked the city to install a 38-foot sidewalk from the handicapped parking to the garden bed. She also asked that a 20-foot by 20-foot concrete pad be installed on which to place the tabletop gardens.

The council approved the plan to install the sidewalk and pad.

Also, Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, reported on several upcoming events the chamber is hosting.

Public Safety Committee

Chair Adam Parks noted that the new fire department ladder truck went into service at the end of February. He said that three new firemen have been hired and that the fire department will be putting in a budget request for new software. He also said that a new transfer switch for the generator was installed, and the boiler had to be replaced at the firehouse. Chief Todd Mecey will be giving his report on the 2021 fire department statistics at the April 28 city council meeting.

According to Parks, the police department presently has six open positions with seven candidates on the eligibility list.

“Hopefully the top three will be ready for hiring by our next council meeting,” he said. “The next three will be ready around August. On the 18th, the new animal control officer will start. In emergency management, there is a new system for storm sirens that will be installed in June that will automatically sound the sirens when we are in severe weather mode.”

Per the committee’s recommendation, the council approved the installation of no parking signs in front of the high school and to keep the current Knox Box policy for businesses.

Public Works Committee

Chairman Chris Morrison informed the council that his committee discussed the excavation permit fee, the bid on the Ste. Genevieve Avenue water system improvement and the Weber Road Project.

“We had a stormwater issue at Pine and Colorado Streets,” he said. “I think Larry Lacy has that resolved,” he said.

The committee also discussed an emergency plan for drinking water and the cleanup of some old mattresses.

In old business, the council approved an ordinance approving and accepting the final record plat at 1212 Weber Road.

New business

The council approved resolutions authorizing 1) an agreement with CE Contracting for the Ste. Genevieve Avenue water system improvements; 2) an agreement with Townsend Tree Service for 2022 tree and shrub trimming and removal; 3) an agreement with Enviro-Line, Inc for an aeration upgrade for the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Plant; 4) a street festival agreement for the 2022 Farmington Prom; 5) the appointment of Boatright and Stacy to serve as members on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and 6) amending the municipal code by moving section 405.240 Standards-medical marijuana facilities to section 405.550.

Presentation of legislation

The council held a first reading on Bill 05042022 amending the municipal code regarding sewer charges. The bill removes the additional five cents per unit charge on high-volume customers. The council also approved a bill allowing a consulting agreement with Jviation, Inc. to replace the lighting system at the Farmington Airport and a bill allowing a consulting agreement with Jviation, Inc. to update an airspace and construction survey at the Farmington Airport.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

