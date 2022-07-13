Farmington City Council funds three projects

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, July 14, 1992, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Three ordinances, one calling for a $234.790 expenditure for the construction of three new well houses, were passed by the City Council at a special session last Thursday.

Other ordinances authorized contracts for climate control at City Hall and video inspection of sewer lines.

Loanna Contractors will build well houses for three new wells. Located on the city’s north side, the wells are expected to offset future water needs. There are currently eight wells within the city.

Already drilled, the wells are situated at the intersection of highways 67/32, the corner of Weber and Potosi streets and at one end of Stonegate St. Construction is expected to be completed by October.

Cooling and heating equipment for the City Hall auditorium will soon be arriving. The council approved a $17,950 contract with T.J. Kirkwood and Son.

The firm will supply two 10-ton units as opposed to one 20-ton unit as previously agreed to. The single unit would not have been available until mid-August.

Mayor Michael O’Brien said two units might be better than one in case of a breakdown.

The council agreed to a contract for television inspection and videotaping of about 11,000 feet of sewer lines.

Gra-Co Inc. gets the job for a sum not to exceed $10,510. Cost of the inspection will be about 93 cents per foot.