Farmington City Council hears 2020 crime report

Police Chief Rick Baker presented his 2020 annual departmental report to the Farmington City Council at its April 8 meeting in city hall.
Baker also provided a PowerPoint program for the council members and those in the gallery to follow as he spoke. He began his presentation noting that the Farmington Police Department had responded to a total of 19,148 calls for service in 2020, which was a 6% increase from 2019.
From those calls for service, the police department generated 3,219 incident reports — approximately nine per day. Baker added that a large percentage of the incident reports required followup investigations and additional supplemental reports.
Moving on, Baker said, "A total of 985 arrests were made in 2020, averaging around 2.7 arrests per day, Officers responded to and investigated 666 motor vehicle crashes, a 15% decrease from 2019."
After reporting that his department had initiated 4,245 traffic stops, issued 1,653 traffic summons and 4,721 traffic warnings in 2020, Baker said, "Officers do not have a citation quota, but they are required to conduct traffic enforcement and stop motorists who are disobeying traffic related laws and ordinances."
"Seventy-two motorists were arrested for driving while intoxicated and 28 for other alcohol related incidents such as underage possession and public intoxication, he said. "The police department also investigated 150 drug related incidents, and from those investigations made 122 arrests. Marijuana possession was the most prevalent drug abused, although we had several incidents involving prescription medications, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl."
While his officers responded to 50 drug overdose incidents in 2020, Baker told the council that none of them had resulted in death.
"The police and fire departments have been trained to administer NARCAN and it was utilized 27 times successfully in reviving overdose victims," he said. "And as a reminder, the police department continues to be a drop-off center for unwanted prescription medications."
Baker explained that crime is generally broken down into two categories — crimes against property and crimes against persons.
"Crimes against property, such as stealing (felonies/misdemeanors combined), account for approximately 64% of our overall crimes statistics," he said. "These types of crimes are generally 'crimes of opportunity’ and can be reduced significantly if citizens would lock their automobiles and residences.
"Serious crimes against persons such as homicides, rape and robbery continue to be less than 2% of our overall crime statistics. There were two homicides reported in 2020, both of which were cleared by arrest or request for prosecution. There were five reported rapes, four or which were cleared by arrest or request for prosecution. In all reported rapes the victim knew the assailant. There were no random acts of violence. There were four reported robberies one cleared by arrest, two were determined to be unfounded and one remains active. A suspect in the active incident has been identified but the location of the suspect is unknown."
Baker summarized his report to the council, saying, "History has shown that crime in the city of Farmington does not increase significantly on a year-to-year basis. We do see slight increases and decreases in specific crime categories. Crimes against property, especially theft, remains a concern. We need to minimize the opportunity by locking our homes and vehicles. And finally, Farmington continues to be a safe community to live in. Year after year, serious crimes against persons such as homicide, rape and robbery continue to be less than 2% of our overall crime statistics."
City attorney appointment
Following the police chief's report, council members approved the appointment of Holly Joyce as city attorney, a position that up until now has been an elected one.
At its Oct. 26, 2020 meeting, the city council discussed changing the selection of city attorney from an elected position to one appointed by the mayor and city council. It was noted by City Administrator Greg Beavers that most municipalities in the state appointed their city attorney rather than hold an election to fill the position. That evening, then-City Attorney Julie McCarver told the council she would be open to either option. The council subsequently approved the change at its Nov. 12 meeting effective following the April 6 election.
Following the council voting unanimously in favor of Joyce's appointment, City Clerk Ashley Bischoff swore her into office.
City Attorney Joyce is a native of Desloge and graduate of North County High School. She attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau where she met her husband James. The couple attended law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and began practicing law after moving to Farmington in 1997. The new city attorney spent 14 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney. She and her husband have the firm Maynard & Joyce, LLC in Park Hills. The couple are the parents of twins — a son and daughter who are graduating from Farmington High School in May.
Following Joyce's swearing in ceremony, Mayor Larry Forsythe, who had been elected to a second term in office two days prior to the meeting, addressed the decision of hiring Joyce, as well as the results of the mayoral election.
"I want to thank (Ward 3) Councilor Morrison. He was with me on the interviews with [Joyce] and Mrs. McCarver. Thank you very much, it was a very hard decision. I really thank you for helping me with that. Welcome to the city of Farmington. I think you will do a wonderful job.
"Other than that, I know it's not official yet, I want to thank the citizens who voted for me. I appreciate that. I've had this quite a long time. I don't know how long I've done it. To be honest with you, I was one of the councilmen who hired Greg Beavers, so that's how long I've been here."
Certification delayed
Normally, the city council officially approves the election results and swears in the mayor and board at the first meeting following election day, but Beavers said this was the first time in recent memory that a city council meeting took place so close to election day. Because the vote had not yet been certified by the county, the official swearing in of the mayor and board will have to wait until the next council meeting April 26.
Forsythe proceeded to announce his committee appointments. They are Administrative Services Committee: (Ward 2) Harry Peterson, chair, (Ward 1) Adam Parks, (Ward 3) Chris Morrison and (Ward 4) Venessa Pegram; Public Works Committee: Chris Morrison, chair, (Ward 1) David Kennedy, Harry Peterson and Vanessa Pegram; Public Safety Committee: Adam Parks, chair, Chad Follis, (Ward 3) Wayne Linnenbringer and (Ward 4) Keli Keutzer; and Public Services Committee: Keli Keutzer, chair, David Kennedy, Chad Follis and Wayne Linenbringer.
In other action, the council heard the annual police department report given by Chief Rick Baker, approved the declaration of Street Department Truck #3 (2003 Ford F250) as surplus property and approved three resolutions. The first authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with Townsend Tree Service Company LLC, the second approved the purchase of Active Network Recreation Software and the third approved the appointment of Joyce as city attorney.
Reports were heard from the Public Safety, Public Works, Public Services and Administrative Services committees.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"Year after year, serious crimes against persons such as homicide, rape and robbery continue to be less than 2% of our overall crime statistics." – Police Chief Rick Baker