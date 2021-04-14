Farmington City Council hears 2020 crime report

City Attorney Joyce is a native of Desloge and graduate of North County High School. She attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau where she met her husband James. The couple attended law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and began practicing law after moving to Farmington in 1997. The new city attorney spent 14 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney. She and her husband have the firm Maynard & Joyce, LLC in Park Hills. The couple are the parents of twins — a son and daughter who are graduating from Farmington High School in May.

Following Joyce's swearing in ceremony, Mayor Larry Forsythe, who had been elected to a second term in office two days prior to the meeting, addressed the decision of hiring Joyce, as well as the results of the mayoral election.

"I want to thank (Ward 3) Councilor Morrison. He was with me on the interviews with [Joyce] and Mrs. McCarver. Thank you very much, it was a very hard decision. I really thank you for helping me with that. Welcome to the city of Farmington. I think you will do a wonderful job.