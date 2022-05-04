Farmington City Council hears idea for new city building

During its April 25 meeting, the Farmington City Council heard a plan by the mayor and city administrator to build a separate structure to primarily house city business services due to a lack of space in Long Memorial Hall.

The discussion began during Councilman Vanessa Pegram’s Administrative Services Committee report in which she informed the council that the committee had discussed the city’s “ever-growing need for more space” in Long Memorial Hall, which is also used as Farmington’s city hall. The committee members also discussed whether or not more downtown property needed to be purchased for construction of a new structure or the renovation of an existing one.

“We have definitely needed more room in finance and utilities for a while now and ideally having some sort of drive-up feature so that people aren’t walking up and down the steps of the building,” Pegram said. “So, we’ll be pursuing that in the next year or two.”

Mayor Forsythe interjected, “No, this year.”

Pegram continued, “OK, this year.”

“We’ll pursue it this year,” Forsythe said. “We’re where we’ve got to do something. It’s just getting to the point — we always say, ‘Well, let’s just put it off for a little bit,’ but I think [City Administrator Greg Beavers] and I have got a pretty good solution that we’ll be discussing with you in the future. Greg’s got to work out a little bit of the details and he has an architect he has sent out…”

Beavers interjected, “Well, according to our policy, we go through a selection-based process, so I’ve requested statements of qualification (SOQ) from three firms thus far. These are firms we’ve all worked with in the past in Farmington. FGMA designed the fire station, the library, the water park and the police station remodeling. We’ve got the most recent experience with them — specifically Greg Burns, the architect. I requested an SOQ report from Hoener and Associates from St. Louis. They designed the Centene Center for us and have done probably most of the work for the school district for a number of years. And then KRJ — also out of St. Louis. They designed the courthouse annex for the county and have done a lot of work up at MAC. So, those are three firms that have a willingness to work in the local area.”

According to Beavers, he had received several other recommendations of architectural firms that he has not worked with personally but that came with good references from Brockmiller Construction. He told the council that he planned to request SOQs from several of those firms as well.

“It gets pretty skinny,” he said. “You know, you lay out your selection criteria to these firms for your design project. The firms I’ve called — delineating any distinction between them on their qualifications — is near impossible because they’re all good at what they do. But we’ll go through that process. We’ll get the SOQs. We’ll put a committee together and review the SOQs. We’ll go through our section criteria and then select an architect and negotiate fees.”

Beavers believes the building needs to be 7,200-square-feet to meet the city’s needs and that the business office would be placed there to provide an easily accessible entrance due to the large number of elderly and disabled people who use city services.

“Our foyer is about the size of the average bathroom,” he said. “It’s pretty small. We need adequate service space, we need customer service windows, we need privacy rooms to meet with folks that have a problem and security for our staff that are in there. Another function we need in the building is development services — [Tim Porter’s] group. If we do that, we’ll also need a media room for planning and zoning that’s not quite as big as [the basement area of Long Memorial Hall where the city council meets.]

Beavers said that he and the mayor had discussed two possible locations for the building — with both having benefits and liabilities.

“Using the A Street parking lot, which we could put a building on and still preserve a lot of parking for office space,” he said. “More recently we’ve talked about the two houses that we built on the block that the library is on. It’s about 20,000-square-feet of property to put a 7,200-square-foot building on, so you could add some parking and add those two functions on one campus. We’ve got site selection to deal with, building design to go through. Off the cuff, I placed a budget of $3.2 million in this current construction environment for the whole project. The total might be a little shy of that. It’s crazy what things cost right now. It will roughly cost you $30,000 for 10 years distributed between electric, sewer and general administration. It spreads across these three funds to service that because it’s a shared building. That’s the project, in general, we’re talking about.”

Mayor Forsythe said, “I think the benefit — see, I know it’s a lot of money — but I believe for the benefit of the city it’s needed to be done. Still, you need some relaxation in it. [The current office space] places a lot of people in a small area. If you come through there every day like I do — or try to — you see that it’s a cramped little space. It doesn’t look like it from the outside, but it is. I really think it’s time to do it. We’ve been sitting on our hands for quite a few years thinking, ‘Well, maybe we can do this. Maybe we can do that.’ I just think it’s time to do something.

“To have a building built and paid off in five years or for however long it takes to pay it off — it’s done, it’s ours. I’d like to see it built where it lasts 50, 60, 70 years — as long as this building has lasted. This building has kind of outgrown its use. I don’t think it was ever meant to be the main hub of the administration. It was built — I remember going to the library. I’m not sure what this part over here was built for — I guess it was the electric department. Now it’s everybody. It’s the courts, it’s everything. I think the public would really welcome it the way that Greg has it drawn out in his head. I think it would be a very, very good asset for the city of Farmington for the future of the city of Farmington. Not just now, but 10 or 15 years down the road. That’s all I’ve got to say about that. We’ll be talking about it more.”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

