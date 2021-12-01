Farmington City Council hears neighborhood complaints

The Farmington City Council heard from several unhappy homeowners and received a plaque for its outstanding electrical service when it met in regular session Monday at Long Memorial Hall.

A long-time Center Street resident asked for the council’s help in cleaning up a portion of the alley, between C Street and Center running behind his house. Noting that the alley, running from North Street to Maple Street, is “beautiful."

“All the property owners have kept that up — mowed their grass, cleaned their property up all the way to the alley — and they have full use all the way up to the alley," he said. "Then from Maple to Doss, that section of the alley is also nice. It’s very nice. Well kept up by the property owners. But from Center Street — where you cross Doss and go to Center Street — the alley is a mess. It starts pretty good for about 75 feet.

“What has happened for a period of time — there’s one neighbor, one-and-a-half, possibly, that’s allowed the brush and trees and shrubs to grow up into the city’s alley. And instead of them having to clean their brush and trim their weeds, whenever the alley was repaired, gravel was just dumped around the brush, which created a big oxbow in the alley which is supposed to run straight as a string. That oxbow so happens to infringe on my property, so I don’t get the full use of my property. What I’m asking for is someone to come out and look at that alley and restore the alley to what it’s supposed to be.”

The resident told the council that the job of cleaning up the alley wouldn’t be difficult and would only require two men with a chainsaw, adding that he had cleaned up a portion of the alley, which resulted in the neighbor calling the police to complain.

Mayor Larry Forsythe interrupted the resident, saying, “I’ll tell you what, sir, [City Public Works Director Larry Lacy] will be there in the morning.”

After a time to meet was agreed upon by both parties, Lacy addressed the council, saying, “A few weeks ago, maybe a month-and-a-half, I was out there actually trimming brush on this alley because I had gotten a report that a trash collector service was having trouble getting through the alley. I actually did the other alley to the east of there and then I came and did this one.

“So, the property owner where this growth is came out and talked to me at that time. I told her what I was doing and why, and she said, ‘OK, well, did you know that the trash service is all picked up on the street?’ And I said, ‘No, I didn’t know that.’ So, I finished that load and went out to verify that the trash service really is out on the street. That’s where everybody had their trash cans. I tell you that story because I know that if I go out there and send my guys out there and start trimming it, she’s going to come out and fuss. I think she’s using that jungle growth as a natural fence.”

Forsythe replied, “Well, talk to her and tell her what’s going on and they’re driving on this man’s property, and I don’t think it’s right.”

Lacy said, “And we do trim growth that’s in the public right-of-way when it’s brought to our attention that there is a problem. I just want to make you guys aware that she’s not going to like what we’re doing out there.”

Next, a 6th Street resident addressed the council about an issue with a troublesome neighbor that had been brought to the councilors’ attention at the previous meeting.

“I don’t have a whole lot to say, but the pictures are the update since the last council meeting we had,” he said. “I think they will speak for themselves along with the Facebook posts. I definitely think she’s just trying to torment the neighbors and threatening us even further right now. This is just a continuing situation you’re familiar with.”

Forsythe read aloud a portion of the neighbor’s Facebook post to the council and those in the gallery.

“I know that Halloween is over, but this is just what I like. like to scare people. I like for them to know that I don’t give a [expletive]. So, how about my neighbors who love to call the cops on me for any reason under the sun and want to hurt me because I’m outspoken about another religious belief. I think you have a right to chase me out of my neighborhood. You have a right to dictate my yard. You are now going after my kids. [Expletives] bring it. It’s about to go down. [Expletives] just wait to see what we do with our skeletons. LOL! It’s going to be great.”

Forsythe addressed those present, saying, “This is what this street is going through. So, I just wanted to read that so everybody in the room to know what you have to hear every day.”

The resident said, “I appreciate that very much.”

Forsythe said, “And we’re on it.”

“I know it,” replied the resident. “Like I said before, I’m very grateful for our city council and everybody else in the city too.”

In other action by the board, an APPA Certificate of Excellence in Reliability was presented to the mayor on behalf of the city by John Twitty, president and CEO of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance; committee reports were heard and the September finance report was given by Michelle Daniel with Thurman, Shinn & Company.

The council also heard a report from City Administrator Greg Beavers that focused on the new all-inclusive playground to be constructed in Engler Park. He told the councilors that three proposals, all under the $500,000 cost limit set by the city, had been received. Beavers also expressed excitement about the quality of the playground once it’s completed in the spring.

Two additional matters brought up by Beavers in his report included the acceptance of cemetery property that will soon be donated to the city, as well as future plans for Weber Road that includes the expected donation of property to the city by the Grindstaff family at the intersection of Potosi Street and Weber Road.

In new business, three resolutions were brought before the council and received their first reading. The first authorizes the mayor to accept a proposal from Instituform Technologies USA, LLC for the installation of a sewer cured-in-place-pip project and lateral grouting; the second authorizes the mayor to accept a proposal from Cochran Engineering for East Waste Water Treatment Facility north ditch aeration improvements; and the third authorizes the mayor to accept a proposal from Rubicon Environmental Services, LLC for the replacement of fine bubble diffuser.

In the “presentation of legislation” portion of the meeting, the board heard the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the municipal code by amending Title III: Traffic Code, Schedule II. Stop and Yield Intersections.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.