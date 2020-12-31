Farmington City Council holds its last meeting for 2020

The Farmington City Council met in regular session Monday night for its final meeting of 2020. While there were only a few items that needed to be addressed that evening, there was a brief period in which the council didn’t have a quorum and its ability to conduct business was in doubt.
Ten minutes after what was supposed to be the start of the meeting, however, Councilor Chris Morrison arrived, and the council was able to open the session with the requisite number of members in place.
One of the council’s top items on the agenda was filling the unexpired term of Ward IV Councilor Tom Joyce who recently tendered his resignation due to a medical issue. Mayor Larry Forsythe appointed Keli Keutzer to fill the vacancy and she was sworn into office by City Clerk Ashley Bischoff.
Following the swearing in ceremony, Forsythe addressed the council, saying, “Councilor Keutzer will take over Tom Joyce’s [committees]. They were Administrative and Public Services, so she will be on those committees. We welcome her very, very much. She is a welcome addition. We’ve had a complete turnaround [on the city council] except for [Ward III Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer] and [Ward IV Councilor Vanessa Pegram], it seems like, and [Ward I Councilor Adam Parks].”
Later in the meeting, Forsythe noted that it isn’t always easy to find people willing to fill a vacancy on the city council and went on to offer his appreciation for those who had agreed to do so over the past couple of years.
In his monthly Public Safety Committee report, Ward II Councilor Chad Follis said the committee had met on Dec. 14, but did not have a quorum, so no official actions were taken. He added, however, that the committee received a fire department update related to the completion of lieutenant interviews and the new aerial truck has been ordered and set for delivery in June. The truck replaces a 1998 unit currently in operation.
“The plan is to keep [the 1998 truck] for around six months — have both units — and then phase the older unit out,” he said.
Follis added that the fire department is working on its SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and it will then be given to the committee for review and approval. The committee also received a countywide report on COVID-19 from Emergency Management Director Tim Porter regarding the current status of the pandemic, as well as supplies and vaccinations.
Councilor Linnenbringer presented the Public Services Committee monthly report in which he stated that there had been a drop in attendance at the ice-skating rink. The committee had not determined if the lower numbers were due to concerns about the pandemic or the change of location from the public library parking lot to Wilson-Rozier Park. CASA of the Parkland sold $20,000 worth of Christmas trees and held two Breakfasts with Santa. There is a volleyball camp in the planning stages and a fitness class starts Jan. 4. Indoor soccer and a lifeguard class will begin at the end of next month.
Linnenbringer also announced that Ursula Warren had been selected to serve as the new Farmington OAKS Senior Center director, following the retirement this month of long-time director Mona Yates and the turning over of the center’s management to East Missouri Action Agency.
“She comes to the senior center with a wealth of experience,” he said. “She spent 10 years working for the chamber of commerce as the chamber director. She spent time with BJC, coordination. Before she came here, she was with Serenity Hospice.”
City Administrator Greg Beavers addressed the disposal of Christmas trees by the city.
“We do a Christmas tree collection point at Hager Lake each year after the holidays,” he said. “To the extent that we don’t have too many, we sink them in the city lakes because they make fantastic fish habitats. If we have any excess, we just take them out to the yard waste site. If people have live Christmas trees that they want to dispose of, they can take them over anytime now to Hager Lake or they can take them out to the yard waste site, their choice.”
Beavers also addressed the impending start of the 2021 Missouri Legislative Session in Jefferson City. He sees one piece of legislation that will be of significant importance to the city.
“It’s usually termed Wayfair legislation,” Beavers said. “It’s named after a Supreme Court ruling that allows for the imposition and collection of local sales taxes on internet sales. As far as I know, there are only two states in the station that don’t allow that — Missouri and Florida. Every other state allows the imposition of those sales taxes for both the local and state governments on internet sales.
“Missouri has discussed it. There’s been a couple of Wayfair legislations proposed, but they have never made it out of the state house yet. It’s a big deal for every local government and also the state government in Missouri to get this taken care of. Chambers of commerce typically endorse it too because, to a certain extent, having sales taxes at a local level imposed on your brick-and-mortar stores puts them at a disadvantage to online sales. It’s got a lot of broad support from a lot of different directions. It’s supposed to be introduced, although I’ve not seen the legislation this year, but that’s the number one that we need to be watching.”
Beavers added that there are also bills introduced each year in the state legislature that cities attempt to block — and those frequently involve utilities.
“I know that there is legislation being proposed right now — I think it was actually pre-filed — that would make food sales, like at the grocery store, exempt from local sales taxes,” he said. “Missouri did that with state sales taxes a number of years ago, but that’s something we don’t support that would be very prohibitive to us. The lost sales tax at that level would make it near impossible to provide police service, fire services and things.
“We’ve not done it in years past, but on a number of these — if we keep our eyes on the ones that get legs — I think it would be a good thing for the city council if it took a formal position through adoption of a resolution or something endorsing or not endorsing a particular bill.”
In other action, the council approved a resolution authorizing the may to “enter into and execute the Second Amendment to the development agreement between the city of Farmington and Robert and Nancy Gierse” regarding property located at 104 and 106 W. Columbia St. The council also approved a resolution appointing Jonny Belfield to the Park Board, as well as had a second reading of an amendment to the municipal code on zoning districts.
