Farmington City Council holds its last meeting for 2020

Linnenbringer also announced that Ursula Warren had been selected to serve as the new Farmington OAKS Senior Center director, following the retirement this month of long-time director Mona Yates and the turning over of the center’s management to East Missouri Action Agency.

“She comes to the senior center with a wealth of experience,” he said. “She spent 10 years working for the chamber of commerce as the chamber director. She spent time with BJC, coordination. Before she came here, she was with Serenity Hospice.”

City Administrator Greg Beavers addressed the disposal of Christmas trees by the city.

“We do a Christmas tree collection point at Hager Lake each year after the holidays,” he said. “To the extent that we don’t have too many, we sink them in the city lakes because they make fantastic fish habitats. If we have any excess, we just take them out to the yard waste site. If people have live Christmas trees that they want to dispose of, they can take them over anytime now to Hager Lake or they can take them out to the yard waste site, their choice.”

Beavers also addressed the impending start of the 2021 Missouri Legislative Session in Jefferson City. He sees one piece of legislation that will be of significant importance to the city.