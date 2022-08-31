Farmington City Council holds public tax rate hearing

The Farmington City Council met on the evening of Monday Aug. 22 to hold a public hearing on the new tax rate, as well as focus on several business matters while meeting in regular session.

During the public tax hearing, City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “The calculated tax for all property owned on Jan. 1 is calculated out to be 41 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Our previous tax rate was 40.95 cents.”

Beavers' calculations showed a 19-cent increase on a home appraised at $200,000.

During public comments, Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, updated the council on a comprehensive list of events being planned by the civic organization for the Christmas season.

“This will be every event taking place in Farmington that is Christmas-related starting with the Help the Hungry Bake Sale,” she said.

Hente also announced that the chamber is opening a local SCORE branch.

“SCORE is a business mentoring program through the Small Business Administration," she said. "We have five official mentors here. The mentoring is free and confidential for any business owner.”

During committee reports, Public Services Committee Chair Chad Follis discussed the banner to be hung up downtown during Constitution Week that is co-sponsored by the city and the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter. He then reported that library book checkouts and room rentals were up. He also noted that the library staff is participating in ongoing safety and security training.

At the civic center, Follis reported that new pool filters need to be installed soon.

“At the waterpark, weekday hours have ended,” he said. “The Splash Pad is still open during the week. We have weekend hours only at the pool.”

Concluding his report, Follis reported that the all-inclusive playground being constructed in Engler Park will likely have a grand opening in October.

During his city administrator's report, Beavers informed the council that the city has received the second tranche of payments on ARPA funds for an additional $1,928,363. A grant was applied for to complete a sidewalk along Highway H to Icon Apartments. The $625,000 project would be 80% funded by a MoDOT grant. Beavers is planning to send out bid packages by next summer.

According to Beavers, the city is working on a new workman’s comp insurance company.

“BITCO, the city’s carrier, will no longer insure fireman in Missouri because of some lawsuits,” he said.

The city is also waiting on property casualty insurance bids.

In new business, Resolution R43-2022 was passed approving a revised easement at 311 Colorado Ave.

In Legislation, Bill 23082022 was passed after a second reading. A new chapter was added to the municipal code adopting design standards for public works improvements and deleting the previously existing design standards. The bill removed a driveway width limit for residential homes.

Bill 24082022 was passed annexing territory at 997 W. Liberty to the existing boundaries of the city of Farmington. The property belongs to Parkland Health Center, and was formerly known as the Harrington farm. A first and second reading and subsequent vote by the council in favor of Bill 25082022, approved a final record plat of the property.

A first and second reading of Bill 26082022 took place prior to a vote approving an ordinance setting the rate of real estate taxation at 41 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

A first reading was held on Bill 27082022. If passed following a second reading, the ordinance will amend the municipal code regarding stop and yield intersections. The bill will make permanent a four-way stop at the intersection of Maple Street and Woodlawn Drive.