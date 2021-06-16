Farmington City Council holds special meeting

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 6, 1941 issue of The Press. – Editor

The city council met in a special called meeting Wednesday evening of last week. All members were present except Wm. Gardner and Marvin Meyer.

A committee composed of F.W. Davis, W.T. Coghill and Chas. McCarthy appeared before the council and asked them to make a refund of 17 percent to all commercial current users, for the past four years, so that they in turn could sign it over to the factory committee, this being the plan by which the city could donated $15,000 to the Shoe Factory fund.

The committee stated there were 160 active commercial users, who during the past four years had paid the city $94,679.00 for current. They also stated that all but four, who had not been seen, had signed a pledge to turn their refund to the committee.

The council voted for the city attorney to draw up a resolution setting out the refund and to present same to a special adjourned meeting of the council, set for Monday June 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

The council met in an adjourned session Monday evening June 2nd, with all members present.