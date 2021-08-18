Farmington City Council holds three public hearings

The Farmington City Council held public hearings last week on the placement of a proposed public safety sales tax on the November ballot, the institution of a city use tax on internet sales, and a proposed amendment to zoning regulations for land use.
The public hearings were held during the Aug. 12 council meeting at Long Hall.
Regarding the proposed public safety tax, City Administrator Greg Beavers said, “In about 2017, a number of communities around the state passed different propositions with different names, but they were for public safety,” he said. “Our fire department is completely unfunded. In 1997-98 — when the city decided to put a full-time fire department in place — they provided no additional revenue to do it with. It just came out of general funds.
“What we’re proposing is to provide additional money for the salary base for police officers. We will add at least five officers in the mix. We are proposing to add eight people to the fire department. The other piece of it is the public safety tax would replace money that is coming out of the general fund for those services where we have money for some other things the general fund covers.”
The current 1-cent sales tax is the main revenue source for the general fund, and it currently takes more than 100% of those funds fund the police and fire department.
Addressing the subject of the proposed use tax, aka Wayfair Tax, Beavers noted that an ever-increasing percentage of the nation's economy is moving to the internet.
“We have to restructure how we pay for things," he said. "As more and more sales move online, we have to put this [use tax] in place. It will begin the process of changing the way we collect revenue for the city.”
The Missouri Department of Revenue estimates that the loss of revenue is $118,000 per year for the city based on the prior statute that also exempted the first $2,000 in sales.
“The Wayfair Bill also took away some of the tax revenue,” Beavers said. “In the same bill, the 5% gross receipts tax on franchise fees on Charter Communications and AT&T…that reduces over the next three years down to 3%.”
Speaking on the third public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to zoning regulations for land use, Director of Development Services Tim Porter said, “We have a local real estate agent approach us about a potential daycare in the industrial park in the old Centene Building. There used to be an in-house daycare there. We had an allowance for that. That is in zoning district OP-1 or office and professional district.
"We did not have a provision in our land use table to allow for daycares. We brought it before the Planning and Zoning Committee and they agreed that would be an appropriate zoning district for daycare. They sent a favorable recommendation for a public hearing and council action. We will see this as a first and second reading at the next meeting.”
There was no public input on any of the three proposals.
Councilor Chris Morrison gave a report on the latest meeting of the Public Works Committee he chairs.
“We did have a visitor to discuss some issues they had in the Autumn Chase Subdivision,” he said. “There were some questions on the park out there, we are going to reach out to Bud Norman on that. There was some street concerns. We also discussed a request for a sewer easement on Potosi Street.”
According to Morrison, his committee is waiting on additional information from a consultant about the results of a traffic study being conducted at the intersection of KREI Boulevard and East Karsch Boulevard.
“The state said we could put an intersection in there, but we would have to maintain and pay for it, so we are waiting on some studies and see the costs,” he said.
Morrison's committee also approved the 2022 street project list and held a discussion about CARES Act expenditures.
In his city administrator report, Beavers discussed the difficulty of removing dead trees from several city parks.
“We have a large number of dead trees in our parks because of the emerald ash borers,” he said. “We solicited bids from companies we have been using. The problem with trees for us is that a number of local tree trimmers don’t carry workman’s compensation insurance. They treat each of their individual employees as contractors. We don’t allow that.”
Beavers asked the council to approve a transfer of $81,685 out of the all-inclusive playground project budget.
“We have $150,000 in that for this fiscal year,” he said. “Because of the delays in the funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, it isn’t going to happen this year.”
In new business, the council approved a resolution to accept and approve a street festival agreement for the 2021 Blues, Brews and BBQ to be held Sept. 17-18 in the downtown area.
The council also approved a resolution detailing the administration of the city's financial management policy.
Explaining the reason for the resolution, Beavers said, “This says in the absence of the finance director, I administer those tasks; and in the absence of the city clerk, the deputy city clerk administers those tasks.
In legislation, the council approved a bill amending city zoning regulations to require a buffer zone when lots in a "C-1" business district are adjacent to a residential district.
The council also approved a bill establishing a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials. The bill is required to be approved by councilors every two years.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com