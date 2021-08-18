Farmington City Council holds three public hearings

Addressing the subject of the proposed use tax, aka Wayfair Tax, Beavers noted that an ever-increasing percentage of the nation's economy is moving to the internet.

“We have to restructure how we pay for things," he said. "As more and more sales move online, we have to put this [use tax] in place. It will begin the process of changing the way we collect revenue for the city.”

The Missouri Department of Revenue estimates that the loss of revenue is $118,000 per year for the city based on the prior statute that also exempted the first $2,000 in sales.

“The Wayfair Bill also took away some of the tax revenue,” Beavers said. “In the same bill, the 5% gross receipts tax on franchise fees on Charter Communications and AT&T…that reduces over the next three years down to 3%.”

Speaking on the third public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to zoning regulations for land use, Director of Development Services Tim Porter said, “We have a local real estate agent approach us about a potential daycare in the industrial park in the old Centene Building. There used to be an in-house daycare there. We had an allowance for that. That is in zoning district OP-1 or office and professional district.