Farmington City Council moves to library

The Farmington City Council will be discussing a proposal to turn over the day-to-day operations of the senior center to East Missouri Action Agency when it meets in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Farmington Public Library.

Mona Yates is retiring at the end of the month after 36 years in the position of senior center director. The city council made the decision to move the meeting to the library due to the potential for a larger-than-normal crowd being present to comment on the issue as well as a public hearing regarding the Planned Unit Development for Summerlin at Wellington Place.