 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington City Council moves to library
0 comments

Farmington City Council moves to library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington City Council moves to library

The city council will be discussing several important topics at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Dec. 10 at the Farmington Public Library.

 Kevin Jenkins

The Farmington City Council will be discussing a proposal to turn over the day-to-day operations of the senior center to East Missouri Action Agency when it meets in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Farmington Public Library.

Mona Yates is retiring at the end of the month after 36 years in the position of senior center director. The city council made the decision to move the meeting to the library due to the potential for a larger-than-normal crowd being present to comment on the issue as well as a public hearing regarding the Planned Unit Development for Summerlin at Wellington Place.

Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending the meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Thanks for everything, Mona!
News

Thanks for everything, Mona!

After serving 36 years as head of the Farmington Senior Center, Mona Yates is hanging up her director’s cap and retiring at the end of this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News