FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN

Several weeks following the April 6 municipal election, Mayor Larry Forsythe and five members of the city council were sworn-in for another term in office by City Clerk Ashley Ashley Bischoff at its April 26 meeting. The council met in regular session several days following the election, however, the results had not yet been certified by the county. Because of this, the winners — all incumbents running unopposed except for the mayor who beat his opponent, Charles Lewis — could not be sworn in until the April 26 meeting.