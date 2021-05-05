 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN
FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN

FARMINGTON CITY COUNCIL SWORN IN
Kevin Jenkins

Several weeks following the April 6 municipal election, Mayor Larry Forsythe and five members of the city council were sworn-in for another term in office by City Clerk Ashley Ashley Bischoff at its April 26 meeting. The council met in regular session several days following the election, however, the results had not yet been certified by the county. Because of this, the winners — all incumbents running unopposed except for the mayor who beat his opponent, Charles Lewis — could not be sworn in until the April 26 meeting.

In addition to Mayor Forsythe, councilmen sworn in for another term were Ward 1: David Kennedy, Ward 2: Chad Follis and Harry Petterson, Ward 3: Wayne Linnenbringer, and Ward 4: Keli Keutzer and Vanessa Pegram.

