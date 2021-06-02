Farmington city council votes 'no' to utility vehicle use

The Farmington City Council had a busy session May 24 working on numerous pieces of legislation — most notably an ordinance to permit the use of utility vehicles on city streets.
A bill brought before the council for a vote would have, if approved, amended the municipal code to allow for the use of all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles and golf carts within the city limits of Farmington.
Prior to casting his vote on the ordinance, Councilor Chris Morrison voiced the concerns about allowing the use of such vehicles on city streets, leading to his voting against the measure.
“I think it would be great to drive golf carts, utility vehicles, whatever in town, I would enjoy it,” he said. “But, I think from the city’s perspective we have a few issues to keep in mind. The liability aspect we have all discussed, I think this is something that should start at a state level, just like the scooters.
"I know they may be safer than scooters, but scooters are allowed by state statute. On the insurance, I think there’s some liability concerns on just the way these things are insured as agricultural and recreational versus private passenger when it comes to things like bodily injury.”
Councilor Chad Follis, a member of the Public Safety Committee that sponsored the legislation, voted no on the issue, despite saying he wasn't necessarily opposed to the eventual use of the vehicles on city streets. He also mentioned the problem of utility vehicles needing to go through Farmington city limits to access some portions of St. Joe State Park.
“I share a lot of those issues,” he said. “I went in search of folks to speak about this. I felt like it was something we needed to bring to a formal vote for the city. It appears that it’s not going to pass. I think at this point it is something given Farmington’s unique situation.
"Where we are located, I think that puts us in a very odd situation, but I did want to bring it forward and I think it was worth a vote. I will be voting 'no,' but I still think we should have done it at this level.”
Following the meeting, Midwest Sports Center co-owner Josh Harris, a leading proponent for legalizing the use of utility vehicles on Farmington’s streets, expressed disappointment with the vote.
“They’re looking out for the best interests of the city,” he said. “I think that maybe the people need to talk to their councilman and see if they need to sway their decision. Every other town does it. It’s not that big of a deal, it’s just aggravating. Fifteen hundred people have signed a petition. I think they’re trying to do what’s best for the city, I truly do. But, I think they’re just kind of closed minded about it.”
At the beginning of the meeting, Missouri Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, updated the city council on various state statutes that were passed in the last legislative session. He specifically focus on bills that would directly affect Farmington in some manner.
“Senate Bill 153 — otherwise known as the ‘Wayfair Bill — will recover sales taxes that we’ve lost due to internet sales. These are taxes that brick and mortar stores have been collecting all these years, but as the internet has grown, like the Amazons and eBays — it's really harming our cities, our businesses downtown. Forty-nine other states have internet sales taxes. We were the last one to pass this. This isn’t a new tax, this is a tax we are recovering that we used to collect.”
He also mentioned other items that included:
• Senate Bill 262, which raises fuel taxes 2.5 cents a year, for a maximum of 12.5 cents for road and bridges.
• House Bill 271, which prevents proof of vaccination requirements for public services or transportation.
• Obtaining $5 million for Mineral Area College to build a technical training center.
• Conveyance for some of the properties in the industrial park to allow the locations to be sold.
• Naming the Gateway Arch as the official state monument. The project started as a project of students attending Lincoln Intermediate in the Farmington R-7 School District.
Also, Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director, addressed the council about the upcoming Country Days.
In the city administrator’s report, Greg Beavers noted that Farmington has to pass a use tax to benefit from the “Wayfair” bill.
In resolutions:
• Resolution R26-2021 appointed Architect Anthony Miano to serve on the Building Code Advisory Board.
• Resolution R27-2021 declares a proposed change of street name from Doe Run Lane to Deerfield Lane, and ordering the publication of the resolution.
In legislation:
• 21052021 Approves and accepts a final record plat at 1560 N. Washington.
• 22052021 Approves and accepts a final record plat at 1502 N. Washington.
• 23052021 Approves and accepts a final record plat at 1550 N. Washington.
• 24052021 Approves and accepts a final record plat at Johns Buckhaven Subdivision Phase 3.
• 25052021 Approves a preliminary plat at Woodlawn Drive and Maple Hills Drive.
• 27052021 A first reading of an ordinance vacating a portion of a utility easement at 818 St. Albans Drive.
• 28052021 Approves and adopts the first amendment of the fiscal year 2021 operating budget.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com