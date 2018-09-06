Subscribe for 17¢ / day
World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra In Concert on Oct. 2

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra performs in concert on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Centene Center in Farmington. Reserved seating is $18.50. Tickets may be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center or charged by phone at 756-0900. The performance is being sponsored by the arts council and the City of Farmington.

 Provided by Sarah Haas

Home School PE 

Children will participate in variety of fitness programs in a friendly and fun environment. Events include soccer, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and much more. The cost is $3 per child/$12 family of 4 or more. Ages 5 - 12. The hours are 1 – 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the Civic Center gym.

Canvases ‘N Corks 

Join local artist Doug Howell for “Fall Trees”, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. The cost is $35 per person and all supplies are included.

Movie Matinee for Seniors 

Enjoy a classic movie on the big screen at the Centene Center Auditorium along with free popcorn and lemonade. The Sept. 11 showing features “On Golden Pond” and the Sept. 25 showing features the classic comedy “Grumpy Old Men”. All movies begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $3 per person for ages 50-plus.

Youth Basketball

Registration is underway for youth basketball. The cost is $30 per player. Deadline to register is Sept. 23. Leagues are available for grades 1-6 and include both Recreational Free Agent and Competitive Team. This league begins play on Oct. 27. Games are played on Saturdays.

Run, Jump, Kick, Shout! 

Moms, come have fun with your child! Designed for kids ages 1 - 4, children will work on gross motor skills and socialization with other children, while also enjoying time with Mom. Your kids will love our collection of fun action, dance and songs. The cost is $15 for a five-week session. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the Civic Center meeting room

Kid’s Night Out 

Kids, need a night out without your parents? This incredible evening will be filled with a variety of fun games, activities and swimming. We will provide pizza and lemonade! The fun starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. The cost is $12 for children ages 6 – 12.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Adult FUTSAL League 

Team registration is underway for the Adult FUTSAL League. Games will be played on Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 11. Players must be ages 16 and over. The cost is $90 per team. Deadline to register is Sept. 30. 

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra 

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra makes a stop at the Centene Center in Farmington. Tickets are $18.50 each and are available now at the Farmington Civic Center. Call the box office to charge by phone, 573-756-0900. Presented by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and The City of Farmington and supported with financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

For more information on activities and events, join the Facebook group “Farmington Civic Center, Water Park & Parks & Recreation”, visit our website www.farmington-mo.gov or call 756-0900.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments