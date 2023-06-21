Central Methodist University celebrated its spring 2023 commencement May 13 in Puckett Fieldhouse on the Fayette campus.

Former board of trustees chairman Robert Courtney gave the commencement address as a packed house of family, friends, faculty, staff, and other guests celebrated the graduates.

Students were recognized for earning degrees at the master's, bachelor's, and associate levels.

The following Farmington students were among those on the program for the event:

Nathan Ray O'Neal, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science, interdisciplinary studies; Christel Danielle Schrum, Bachelor of Science in Education, middle school education; Emily Taylor Straughan, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Amanda Kay Trokey, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science, psychology and sociology.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette and through extension sites and online.