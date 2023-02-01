Farmington council approves 3% pot tax on April ballot

At a fast-paced meeting held Jan. 23 night at city hall, the Farmington City Council approved legislation to place a 3% tax on “adult-use marijuana” sold within the city limits on the April 4 municipal election ballot and delayed a vote to approve a private sports complex at 545 Wallace Road until next month.

Both a first and second reading on the proposed marijuana tax was necessary because all items appearing on the April ballot were legally required to be submitted to the St. Francois County Clerk’s Office by no later than 5 p.m. the following day.

The council had discussed the 3% tax at its Jan. 12 meeting and asked that an ordinance be prepared for a first and second reading and vote at its next meeting in order to meet the ballot deadline.

Before the council vote, Mayor Larry Forsythe said, “OK, just so the public knows, if this does pass, [proceeds raised by the tax] will be going into the general fund; but we’re going to use portions of this for school educational activities, as far as health and things like that, because what this brings is just the same thing as alcohol. It’s the same kind of a problem that we’re having in the high schools. It’s moved into the middle schools, and now it’s in the grade schools. This will be used to help combat the issues that this brings.”

Forsythe asked City Administrator Greg Beavers what will happen if the council doesn’t approve the tax.

“It just doesn't pass,” Beavers said.

Forsythe asked, “Then who gets the 3%?”

Beavers replied, "Nobody. The tax on the bill is marijuana. The state has a 6% tax. The county has a 3% [tax] on the ballot, and it’s also subject to the regular sales tax. So, the total sales tax on adult-use marijuana in Farmington will be over 20% which is...”

Ward 3 Councilor Chris Morrison interjected, saying, “substantially less than what Illinois does.”

“Illinois does it based on your THC percentage,” explained Ward 2 Councilor Chad Follis. “It can get up to 30% in Illinois.”

Beavers said, “And it’s true of every community in the state. I think every city in the state is doing something about it.”

Follis noted he had read in the Daily Journal that the Park Hills City Council had discussed placing a recreational marijuana tax on the ballot at its most recent meeting.

“Tomorrow’s the deadline,” Beavers said. “Tomorrow is the final certification date for the county clerk, so it’s got to be resolved by 5 o’clock tomorrow.”

Ward 2 Councilor Harry Peterson asked, “This tax, is it just on the cannabis products, or is it anything sold in the store? Because I know they also sell, like, bags, you know.”

“It’s only for adult-use marijuana,” Beavers said.

Follis said, “It’s just on the adult use, so if you’re a medical patient, the 3% won’t be on that.”

Asked if there have been any projections on the amount of revenue the city might collect through the adult-use marijuana tax, Beavers said, “No, I mean, it’s somewhat hard to arrive at. If you look at what the state says that they’re going to generate, and you just say, ‘even distribution across the state of Missouri,’ I’d put it in like the $50,000 range. But when you talk to our local dispensaries, what they think they’ll do here in Farmington, it will be quite higher than that.”

In a roll call vote, the council voted unanimously to approve the ballot measure.

At the council’s previous meeting, voting on two resolutions regarding a proposed four-baseball-field private sports complex at 545 Wallace Road was postponed to the Jan. 23 meeting because of council concerns regarding plans the project’s financial backer, Gabe Crawford, had in mind for providing sufficient traffic control, ample parking, non-obtrusive lighting and appropriate privacy fencing for the adjacent homeowners.

That night, Crawford promised the council he would provide the city with a more detailed site plan by the Jan. 23 meeting to allay its concerns.

As the time arrived at Monday’s meeting for the council to consider granting a special use permit for the sports complex property, as well as a change in the zoning classification, it was announced the city had not received the promised plan details and that Crawford was out of town and unavailable.

Faced with the choice of voting down both ordinances and essentially killing plans for the baseball fields, or giving Crawford additional time to provide the council with an updated site plan, Ward 3 Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer made a motion to postpone the vote until the council’s Feb. 27 meeting.

The motion was unanimously approved.

Public Works Director Larry Lacy informed the council about changes to flood plain areas within the city limits. While there has been additional areas of the city that are now within a floodplain, it won't affect many residents or businesses.

During the mayor’s portion of the meeting, Forsythe told the council that he wanted to see the return of an air show to the Farmington Regional Airport sometime in the near future.

“I think it would be a very good thing for the public to witness and for the public to participate in,” he said. “My only problem is I’m having trouble with getting corporate sponsors, backers. I need somebody to help pay for it. I know the tourism board is off on their little BMX bikes, so I think they’re out of the picture, but if anybody has any kind of an idea on how to help with the airshow… I let the Airport Advisory Board know about it. I just think it would be a very good thing for Farmington to have.”

In new business, the council approved the appointment of members to serve on the Building Code Advisory Committee, authorized the mayor to enter into and execute a lease agreement with Jeffrey W. Bullock and Krista B. Bullock for a city-owned home at 1802 Perrine Road, and approved and authorized the city administrator to enter into and execute training reimbursement agreements for city employees.

During the presentation of legislation, the council approved an amendment to a planned unit development at Windsor Lane and Pine Street, requested by Steve Johns of Custom Living Concepts; accepted a final record plat at 150 Veterans Drive to be used as a vending location for local food trucks, and authorized the mayor to enter into an engineering services contract with Cochran Engineering for the Highway H Sidewalk Project.