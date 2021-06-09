Farmington Country Days has a successful 'reboot'

"We're definitely going to be incorporating more of our local talent going forward. We're incredibly blessed to have so many people that are this talented. I've talked to people in other communities and they say, 'We could never do a festival with local talent because we don't have anyone like that here.'

Hente believes the decision to have stages placed throughout the downtown area turned out to be the right, and probably necessary, thing to do.

“We were kind of going back and forth between the Long Park area and the main stage, as well as the second stage,” she said. “After thinking about it this morning, I don’t think we could have fit all those people that were down in the main stage area over in Long Park because Long Park was just as crowded as ever. Even though it was more spread out, I think we had a bigger crowd than we’ve had in years past. Spreading it out it didn’t feel like that but there was a huge crowd down at the main stage — and there was a huge crowd in Long Park.”

Contributing to the strong attendance at Country Days was the clear skies and warm — but not unbearable, temperatures that stuck around for most of the weekend.