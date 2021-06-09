Farmington Country Days has a successful 'reboot'

Farmington Country Days has come to the end of its 2021 "reboot" after taking off a year due to the pandemic and now that it’s all said and done, the event’s sponsors said it couldn’t have gone much smoother.
Despite a few glitches here and there, those who attended the Country Days / Carnival Nights-themed weekend were largely enthusiastic about the changes made for this year’s event. Those included a focus on local musical talent that performed on stages placed throughout the downtown area and a change in the annual parade’s day, time and route.
Moving the SERVPRO Country Days Parade from its usual Saturday morning spot along Columbia Street to this year’s Friday evening route from Long Park to Farmington High School on Liberty Street may have taken a little getting used to for some folks, but the changes did little to affect the turnout or excitement of the crowd.
Young and old began gathering early along Liberty Street to watch the floats, bands, horses, classic cars and a variety of other entries follow the parade route from Long Park to Farmington High School.
Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director, was pleased with how the first day of Country Days had gone and was especially delighted with the Friday night crowd.
"We were thrilled with the tremendous crowd that came out for the parade," she said. "I was told that people were standing along Liberty Street all the way down to the high school."
The final results of the parade judging were Equestrian: 1st place – Belgrade State Bank; Walking Unit: 1st place – Farmington Elks Lodge 1765, 2nd place – Farmington High School Marching Band, 3rd place – Hairea 51; Vehicle/Float: 1st place – St. Francois County Mental Health Board, 2nd place – SERVPRO, 3rd place – Harp's; Best in Show: First State Community Bank
Apparently everything else about this year’s Country Days has been nothing short of a resounding success as well.
“The best part of the weekend was seeing everyone’s smiling faces with nothing covering them up and everyone having a great time,” she said. “You know, the real heart of Country Days is for everyone to come out and enjoy coming together, having fun and celebrating. That’s really what happened this weekend.”
According to Hente, the use of local musicians for this year's Country Days may turn out to be a permanent change in the years ahead.
"I was blown away at the immense amount of local talent that we have," she said. "I mean, there's so many of them that standout as incredibly talented people and groups. I heard all kinds of great comments about the Merseal Brothers Band and Shannon Cox. Of course, Route 67 are kind of a Country Days standard, and GTO blew people away. The Johnathan Braddy Band also put on a great show that everybody enjoyed.
"We're definitely going to be incorporating more of our local talent going forward. We're incredibly blessed to have so many people that are this talented. I've talked to people in other communities and they say, 'We could never do a festival with local talent because we don't have anyone like that here.'
Hente believes the decision to have stages placed throughout the downtown area turned out to be the right, and probably necessary, thing to do.
“We were kind of going back and forth between the Long Park area and the main stage, as well as the second stage,” she said. “After thinking about it this morning, I don’t think we could have fit all those people that were down in the main stage area over in Long Park because Long Park was just as crowded as ever. Even though it was more spread out, I think we had a bigger crowd than we’ve had in years past. Spreading it out it didn’t feel like that but there was a huge crowd down at the main stage — and there was a huge crowd in Long Park.”
Contributing to the strong attendance at Country Days was the clear skies and warm — but not unbearable, temperatures that stuck around for most of the weekend.
“The weather was perfect,” Hente said. “It was wonderful — especially when the sun went down. There was a nice breeze blowing. That beautiful sunset on Saturday evening was just phenomenal. The other thing that’s remarkable about this year is that we only had three months to pull this off.
“Let that sink in for an event the size and magnitude of Country Days — planning all of that in only three months. We owe a lot to our committee and our army of volunteers because, with a staff of two at the Farmington Regional Chamber, we could not have done it without their support and help.”
Asked if the chamber intends to incorporate some of the changes made this year into future Country Days, Hente said, “This year was kind of a trial run, and the committee will be meeting again really soon to look at what the pluses and minuses were. We’re working every year to make Country Days better and better.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
