Farmington Country Days returns Friday through Sunday

Country Days returns to downtown Farmington this Friday through Sunday with a lot of favorite events, activities and rides returning — as well as a few new things too.

This year’s theme is “Country Roads & City Streets — Together We Grow, a celebration of the unique rural/city combination that makes Farmington a great place to live, shop and raise a family.

Sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Country Days is one of the biggest and most popular events in southeast Missouri, with thousands of people filling the streets of downtown Farmington throughout the three-day event. While the annual event always involves a lot of planning and precise execution, Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente asserted that she is prepared for the weekend like never before.

“I feel the most prepared and at ease I ever have just one week before Country Days,” she said. “Outside of the things that are beyond our control, Director of Events Deena Ward and I feel like everything is going great for the weekend and we’re expecting a big turnout this year.”

According to Hente, the layout for Country Days 2022 will be very similar to last year’s event.

“The only change is that we’re not going to have the second stage that was in the middle,” she said. “We’re having two stages this year, but the festival will be extended all the way up Columbia Street up to where it meets Jefferson Street. The main stage will again be down by the courthouse area and that will be the Country Days Saloon this year, sponsored by Shed Vapes. We have several different vendors coming that will be all different kinds of adult beverages for that area, so it won’t just be beer. There are some events returning this year that weren’t here last year that are traditional like the Little Miss and Master Contest — that hasn’t happened in two years. Also, the Miniature Train Display in the fire house is back this year. I’m super excited about that — it’s such a treat!”

Hente reminds people coming to the SERVPRO Country Days Parade that it will be at 6 p.m. Friday night as it was last year. Come early for a good place to sit!

Ward, who joined the chamber staff as director of events several months ago, is working with Hente on her very first Country Days weekend.

“I can’t believe how friendly Farmington is,” she said. “I think we should put it on a billboard — ‘Farmington, the most-friendly place in the world!’ Country Days seems like a ‘coming home’ tradition, almost like a family reunion-feel to it. That helped me get motivated. “If I was coming home to visit my family and have some fun, what would I want to do? There’s the car show, the tractor show, the little train, the quilt show, the Long House tours — I can’t wait to do the tour myself.

“We’re going to have a variety of music this year. We’re going to have the Dixieland Jazz Group at the gazebo. Jordan Voss is at the gazebo. Amaryllis and Raelyn Winick will be at the gazebo too. That’s the variety of music we have this year — more traditional and a more acoustical feel to the park. We’re almost going to have that Hallmark hometown feel to it. That’s what we were striving for. On the main stage, we’re going to have Mountain Mischief, Medallion, Ear Candy, Route 67 and we’ll end Saturday night with our headlining group, the Jonathan Braddy Band.”

“There’s going to be the One Nation Paintball, but they’re going to do jelly ball, which hurts much less than paintball. At night, it’s going to be a zombie war. It’s going to glow in the dark! That’s for all ages. Everybody can play jelly ball. I think it’s going to be a blast! We’ve also got a corn hole tournament going on. At the main stage, it’s going to be like a party. Coljac and 12 West will be open. Margarita Man will be there. Bailey Jo’s will be there. It’s going to be great!

Hente noted there will be 35 vendors and 12 to 14 rides coming to Country Days this year.

“They had some new rides last year that they’re bringing back this year as well,” she said. “The rides will be opening at noon on Saturday and Sunday is All You Can Ride Bracelet Day where you can buy a bracelet for $20 and ride the rides as much as you want. Then on Sunday, we’re bringing back music this year. We’ll have the Harvest Christian Centre Worship Team close out the weekend with some great music. That will be a super-nice fun family day.”

Asked why she thinks everyone should attend Country Days this year, Ward said, “There’s something for everyone and the weather is going to be great. It’s going to be a good time to come on out and enjoy some music and food. Check out the vendors and let the kids ride the rides. It’s really going to be a good time.”

Hente said, “I agree, there’s something for everyone! Come out and enjoy some of that yummy fair food that you can only get one time a year."

Hente and Ward recommend that everyone planning to attend Country Days be sure to download the chamber's Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland app that is available for iPhones and Android cellphones.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

