Farmington couple buys houseboat to ‘do their thing’
File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 11, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

How courageous are you? In our present-day hectic, bill-paying world, would you have the nerve to sell everything, but a houseboat and float to the Bahamas?

Well, that’s what Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Bullion of Farmington did. The houseboat above was purchased recently by the Bullion’s for exactly that purpose. The boat was docked at the Little Rock Crossing north of Ste. Genevieve prior to the undertaking the trip. We’re sorry to say that the Bullion’s were not available for a picture at the time.

Mr. Bullion recently resigned his position as staff psychologist at the Farmington Hospital and his wife, Linda, did the same from a position as occupational therapist at the same facility. Mr. Bullion also taught night classes at Mineral Area College. The bullion’s have one child, a 1-and-a-half-year-old son.

Full of curiosity, as well as vim and vigor, the small family set out Friday morning from Ste. Genevieve for the Gulf of Mexico with the possibility of journeying on to the Bahamas and the Virgin Islands. The Bullion’s sold their automobile, furniture, and the works. Could you do it?

