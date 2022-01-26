Farmington couple has fed hungry people through the years

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 28, 1972, issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

On September 8, 1930, Maud and J. B. Hopkins opened a tiny restaurant on W. Columbia Street, where Roberts Office Supply is now located. “We didn't have anything but a little ole' hole in the road," Mrs. Hopkins recalled, "but my-oh me, were we ever proud of it!" That "little ole' hole" was the first in a series of Hopkins' Home Cafes.

Maud Hopkins has fed the people of Farmington and hungry passers-by for the past 40 years, giving her the distinction of owning the oldest restaurant business in this city. The current Hopkins' Home Cafe is located on Highway 32, near the intersection of 00, where it has been a popular dining place for the last two decades.

When Maud Biggs married Jessie Blair Hopkins in 1930, she also married the restaurant business. " 'Hop' always worked like a Turk and he had a head full of ideas with energy to match," she described her husband. "He designed and built everything — the buildings, the furniture, the fixtures. If he hadn't done the work himself, we wouldn't have been in business!"

Although Mrs. Hopkins gives her late husband all credit for their success and virtually refuses to discuss herself, it is evident that she, too, "worked like a Turk." She won't elaborate on the hardships that were involved in operating that first cafe sans the aids of refrigeration or running water. She did admit, though, that whenever water was needed, she carried it from an outside faucet.

The second Hopkins' Home Cafe was located in the old Tetley Building.

From 1934 until the place caught fire five years later, the Hopkins served "the kind of food that we would want to eat." All Hopkins diners have stood by the slogan, "When there is better food, Hopkins will serve it.

Where the P.C.A, building now stands was the location of the next Hopkins endeavor. This time Mr. and Mrs. Hopkins joined forces with Adolph and Emmett Biggs, her two brothers. Shaking her head negatively, Mrs. H. makes only this comment about that phase of her business career: “It was a 24-hour place with a concrete floor. It put Maud’s feet on the blink!”

For reasons unexplained, their fourth restaurant wasn’t given the usual title, but called "The Pine Sandwich Shop." The couple worked there (where First State Bank is today) for two years, from 1941 to 1943,

The next to the last move the Hopkins were to make was west again, from The Pine Sandwich Shop to The White Whale Lunchroom. "Hop got two school busses, cut them in half, and then welded the parts together. Everybody loved it!" This unusual-looking building stood where Miss Tetley's Cottage Cafe is on S. Jackson Street.

The couple planned and built the Hopkins Home Cafe in 1951 where people now eat. Although she didn’t say so, Mrs. H. speaks of this building as if it is her favorite of the six restaurants. She and her husband did all the work on it—inside and out. Mr. Hopkins saw to every detail, including hand-picking and cutting the trees for the log walls.

Hopkins Home Cafe serves the public every day except Wednesday, from 8:00 in the morning until 5:30 p.m. The most popular feature of the cafe is undoubtedly Sunday dinner "chuckwagon.” Mrs. Hopkins lines the front counter with fried chicken, homemade bread, fruit cobbler and lots of other goodies, places silverware and plates at one end, buttermilk, and coffee at the other, and stands back as hungry families serve themselves.

"I like to see people eat well. But,' Mrs. Hopkins added seriously, "they can have seconds as many times as they want ONLY if they clean their plates!" To enjoy chuckwagon costs only $1.00 per person.

Although she is past the age when most ladies retire to cooking only for themselves, Mrs. Hopkins continues to cook Thanksgiving dinners every day. Helping her in the kitchen are two other ladies, Miss Hortense Murphy (who has worked there for 12 years) and Mrs. Elsie Barnes.

Does this industrious lady go home in the evening and sit around soaking her feet? "No, no, no! I have to start my housework, for goodness sake!" Mrs. Hopkins likes to sew and read — she's been a Farmington News subscriber for over 40 years — and visit friends and relatives.

Being so active in the restaurant business these 40 years certainly qualifies Mrs. Hopkins as an "I remember when…” storyteller of Farmington history. However, she insists that she's been "just another person trying to make an honest dollar.” And she doesn't like to get "windy."

"I don't mind talking about our different cafes and how they were strung up one side of the city and down the other, but that's enough. The last thing I'll say is that the public has been wonderful. I've never had any problem with them I couldn't solve!"

Knowing Maud Hopkins and the type of independent lady she is, it's doubtful that she ever will!

