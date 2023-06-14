If you were building a pair of foster parents in the lab, you could do a lot worse than Ayla Chadbourne and Elizabeth Hartmann.

Chadbourne is a public defender. She supervises the Farmington office. Hartmann works for the Missouri Children’s Division. Both are in “helping professions,” as Chadbourne puts it. They have a five-bedroom house in the country in St. Francois County. Last year, they went through the arduous process of becoming foster parents. There are classes to take and home inspections. Finances and backgrounds are checked.

Both of them knew that the Children’s Division was constantly advertising for more foster parents. The division is understaffed, and it has long been unable to find foster parents for all the children in the system.

“We’ve always wanted to foster or adopt,” Chadbourne says. “There are thousands of kids in foster care in Missouri who need homes.”

In March, they finished the process. Because Hartmann works in the Children’s Division in St. Francois County, they asked if Jefferson County would serve as the county to place children in their home. A supervisor there signed off in May. They received their official state license as foster parents, signed off by Director Darrell Missey. About a week later, a Jefferson County case worker called Chadbourne with the good news that he had a placement for the couple: Three siblings who needed a foster home.

They got to work on the details, setting up doctors and day care. They bought some new furniture and things for the kids at the house. Then came the call from Ann Brockman, the field support manager for the region. She told Chadbourne that the couple would not be allowed to be foster parents — ever — as long as Hartmann worked for the Children’s Division.

The choices offered the couple were equally awful. Hartmann could quit the job she loves, that she is very good at, and a Children’s Division that struggles to find employees would be short yet another one, or they could give up on being foster parents.

“We have a license,” Chadbourne says, “They’re just not going to let us use it. I don’t know why they wouldn’t want us to foster.”

The culprit, apparently, is a rule in the Children’s Division manual that has been around since 2009, according to Children’s Division spokeswoman Heather Dolce. It says that Children’s Division employees can’t foster children through the state, except in a few rare exceptions. They can adopt, but only if parental rights have been terminated.

The problem, as Chadbourne sees it, is the rule doesn’t seem to apply to everybody. Just three years ago, for instance, Jennifer Tidball, the former head of the Department of Social Services, which oversees the Children’s Division, was involved in a dispute over foster care. Tidball was trying to adopt two children she was fostering while both the mother and father of those children were battling in court to get them back.

What good is a policy, Chadbourne asks, if it’s not applied uniformly?

That’s a question she and Hartmann would like to ask in a formal appeal process, but the Children’s Division won’t give them one. The couple has asked for an Alternative Care Review Board hearing, but Brockman and another supervisor, Pam Alston, told them they weren’t eligible for such a hearing. Alston, by the way, has adopted a child through the Children’s Division, a point Chadbourne brought up in an email exchange with her.

The policy of not allowing Children’s Division employees to foster is a good one, Missey, the director, told Chadbourne in an email. He didn’t respond to her questions about whether it was being applied fairly, or why the rule doesn’t appear in any state statutes or codes of regulation.

Richard Wexler, a national expert on foster care who is the executive director of the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, believes the policy — if it’s applied across the board — is a fair one. He said so during the Tidball dispute, and he agrees that it should apply to Chadbourne and Hartmann. “You can’t unlearn the information you learn and the contacts you gain by being on the inside,” Wexler says.

Of course, he regularly takes issue with the Children’s Division claim that foster parents are in such demand. That’s only because Missouri is an outlier, taking children from biological parents at a rate often about 80% above the national average, Wexler says.

Chadbourne and Hartmann don’t plan to give up their quest. Without a clear rule that is in state law and applied evenly across the board, they believe they’re being discriminated against by a department that, if the rule was so important, never should have licensed them in the first place.

“There is nothing in the law that says you can discriminate against us based on employment,” Chadbourne says. “If they’re not going to let us foster then they shouldn’t have licensed us.”