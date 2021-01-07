 Skip to main content
Farmington couple welcomes 2021's first SFC baby
The first St. Francois County baby of 2021, Kit Walker Hawkins, is pictured with his mother, Taylor Hawkins of Farmington.

 Submitted photo

It’s a boy! Taylor Hawkins and Kenneth Hahn II are the proud parents of a son, Kit Walker Hawkins, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2021. Kit was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on January 4, 2021 at 8:20 a.m., weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19-and-a-half-inches long. Dr. Saurabh Kumar was the delivering physician. Kit will make his home in Farmington with his parents.

As first baby, his family was treated to a gift basket complete with a diaper bag, blankets, toys, bibs, and much more, compliments of the following area BJC organizations: Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group – Medical Arts Clinic, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, BJC Home Care, and BJC Behavioral Health. “Kit is such a beautiful baby,” said Lisa Helvey, OB Manager. “We are happy to treat him and his family with some gifts to help them get started.”

