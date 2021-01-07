Farmington couple welcomes 2021's first SFC baby

It’s a boy! Taylor Hawkins and Kenneth Hahn II are the proud parents of a son, Kit Walker Hawkins, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2021. Kit was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on January 4, 2021 at 8:20 a.m., weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 19-and-a-half-inches long. Dr. Saurabh Kumar was the delivering physician. Kit will make his home in Farmington with his parents.

As first baby, his family was treated to a gift basket complete with a diaper bag, blankets, toys, bibs, and much more, compliments of the following area BJC organizations: Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group – Medical Arts Clinic, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, BJC Home Care, and BJC Behavioral Health. “Kit is such a beautiful baby,” said Lisa Helvey, OB Manager. “We are happy to treat him and his family with some gifts to help them get started.”