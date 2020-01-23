{{featured_button_text}}
2020 FARMINGTON DANCE INVITATIONAL
Victoria Kemper, Daily Journal

Farmington High School's junior varsity Knightline team members participate in an exhibition held Saturday, Jan. 11 at the field house. All of FHS's other dance teams — middle school, varsity and Black Night Fusion — also performed at the event, along with four soloists.

Other area teams competing in the annual dance competition included North County, Park Hills Central, Cuba, Northwest, Ft. Zumwalt East, Jackson, Fredericktown, Herculaneum and Bayless, among others. While the teams' performances were judged, no awards were given.

