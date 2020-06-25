Farmington, Doe Run students on MAC dean’s list announced

Farmington and Doe Run students whose names appear on the Mineral Area College dean’s list have been announced for the spring 2020 semester.
Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must
• earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,
• be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and
• have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:
Doe Run
Elle M Lappe and Katherine R Rumpell
Farmington
Casey Blumenstock, Katelyn M Boyer, Blair N Busenbark, Lauren N Cartee, Corey D Cawvey, Sheryl L Clark, Hailee C Coleman, Jared R Degonia, Lana R Detring, Abigail C Doty, Melody M Francis, Sara A Francis, Morgan J Govro, Connie L Green, Nathaniel L Greif, Bianca J Haffner, Lauren C Hall, Kyle R Hatch, Austin S Henson, JeTaime M Hovis, Kimberly E Jackson, Aliyah G Johnson, Kevin L Kappler, Lane J Keehl, Rebecca L Kellogg, Olivia M Klug, Devin M Lawson, Taylor A Lederer, Tatum K Legan, Alysa K Massey, Emily D Miller, Justin C Minks, Joshua D Mock, Amber M Noll, Griffin T Ryan, Anthony A Schmid, Sydney G Schoenbeck, Melissa L Smith, Thomas J Smugala, Cody D Snyder, Kurtis J Stevens, Marilyn R Stough, Miriam R Sutherland, Natalie S Thomure, Katelyn M Thorne, Amanda K Trokey, Charles J Vaughn, Riley J Wade, Destayne M Whitener and James L Willis
The following students maintained a 3.25 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester:
Doe Run
Britny M Goldsmith and Mollie L Herron
Farmington
Skyler L Amonette, Stephen A Arellano, Lisa A Bargo, Haley N Barron, Sarah A Barton, Joni N Boekemier, Ronald J Boyd, Helena K Bradley, Isabelle G Bradley, Kevin J Bullock, Kori Burger, Kwinton J Burnett, Zachary A Carrow, Jake B Casey, Gustavo A Castro, Hannah G Coleman, Taylor M Collins, Brooke L Crocker, Michael J Dunn, Megan C Eaves, Dalton J Ellison, Peyton A Estrada, Emily C Friedmeyer, Cameron D Frye, Mackenzie J Govro, Emily R Greif, Staci M Hammock, Justin R Herrington, Katrina L Hinson, Sharon D Husher, Jamie L Jackson, Travis K Jackson, Callista N Jones, Tessa L Juliette, Bryan D Kelley, Katelyn M King, Macy M King, Melissa K Koderick, Ethan B La Breyere, Kaitlin M Lute, Hanna N Maize, Madison N Mayberry, Kayla N McCutcheon, Kaitlynn E McFarland, Brock G McWilliams, Daniel S Middleton, Brett A Miller, Grace M Miller, Bobbie R Nash, Amanda N Noblin, Josiah A Owen, Chandra J Partridge, Lexie L Pirtle, Serenna Provost, Emily A Pulliam, Danel J Reese, Carly R Robbs, Madison N Rodgers, Zacari J Rowley, David P Schoenbeck, Ashley M Scott, Billie J Since, Jaydyn N Sullivan, Moriah N Sweezer, Katrina R Townsend, Sarah A Townsend, Riley K Turner, Ryan D Wampler and Dylan R Wiles
For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu. Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.
