Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2023-24 academic year.
These Farmington and Doe Run students were awarded and have accepted university-funded scholarships as of June 12. They were selected from those who applied based on their ACT scores, GPA, standing in graduating class, and leadership shown in community and school activities.
Farmington: Brayden Armes, Board of Governors Scholarship; Wyatt Bach, Deans Scholarship; Trevor Ballew, Board of Governors Scholarship; Carissa Cassimatis, Provost Scholarship; Regan Cline, MO State Promise Scholarship; Ashley Cohen, Deans Scholarship; Grace Cowley, MO State Promise Scholarship; Annabelle Devoto, Provost Scholarship; Paige Edwards, MO State Promise Scholarship; Trent Galczynski, Deans Scholarship; Jonah Hagerty, Provost Scholarship; Riley Johnson, Deans Scholarship;
Addison Kaiser,Out-of-State Fee Waiver; Caden McNail, Deans Scholarship; Abbie Miller, MO State Promise Scholarship; Ty Northern, Board of Governors Scholarship; Reese Pinkley, Academic Distinction Yr 1; Brooklyn Schrag, Deans Scholarship; Slade Schweiss, Provost Scholarship; Chloe Scoggins, Academic Excellence Yr 1; Anna Sikes, Deans Scholarship; Abigail Thurman, Deans Scholarship; Abbie Wigger, Board of Governors Scholarship; Grace Willis, Provost Scholarship; and Michaela Wood, MO State Promise Scholarship. Doe Run: Nora Berkbigler, Deans Scholarship.