Farmington Eagle Scout in 74th year of Scouting

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 30, 1992, issue of the Press Leader. – Editor

“Outing is the largest part of Scouting,” says Fielding Chandler, who, at 93, is possibly the oldest active Eagle Scout in the country.

Chandler, who lives on Columbia Street in Farmington, still enjoys some of the vigorous outdoor pursuits — like canoeing — that he has taught to Scouts for decades.

“I made two canoe trips on the Mississippi two summers ago,” said Chandler, who last weekend inspected Scouts at a district awards ceremony at the Farmington Elks Lodge.

Born in St. Louis in 1898, Chandler first became interested in Scouting when a troop was organized at the Cabanne Methodist Church there in 1916.

He became an assistant scoutmaster three years later when the troop needed a new leader.

“You were supposed to be 21 to be a leader,” Chandler said, “but I wasn’t old enough. But I helped a friend with the troop. He ran the inside programs and I helped in the outdoors.”

Chandler became an Eagle Scout a number of years later after earning 21 merit badges. Half the badges were required, says Chandler, tall and white-haired, the other badges were electives. He now has 36 badges.

“So, you had to have some proficiencies, no matter what,” he pointed out.

He said another requirement for the coveted title of Eagle Scout was the development and completion of an Eagle project.

Chandler, who was in the insurance business in St. Louis, moved to Farmington in 1946 to work at the Presbyterian Children’s Home.

He was in charge of older boys who worked on a farm owned by the home.

While he didn’t lead a Scout troop at the time, he remained active in Scouting at the district level.

He is now retired from the construction business.

“They used to call me the admiral,” said Chandler, referring to the Scouts who would accompany him on canoeing trips. He was known for his skill with a paddle.

Scouting has taken the admiral to places beyond the Mississippi and Current rivers:

In 1937 he took a troop to the first National Boy Scout Jamboree in Washington, D.C. His troops have visited Yellowstone Park and the Canadian wilderness; they’ve traversed the Atlantic Coast.

“Oh, I’ve worked with hundreds of kids, maybe more,” he said, showing a group picture of Scouts at an outing in the ‘30s. “I’ve been merit badge counselor to them. I’ve helped them study and achieve.”

Chandler said Scouting came to America from England:

“It started in London during a very heavy fog when an American businessman found himself lost.

“A boy came up to him and helped him on his way. When the man got to where he was going, he offered the boy a tip. But the kid refused. He said he was a Boy Scout.”

Chandler said the man came back to America — to Chicago — and started the Boy Scouts of America in February 1910.

According to Chandler, the British first started the Boy Scouts soon after the Boar War, when the Dutch rebelled against the English in Africa about the turn of the century.

“Baden Powell was in charge of the British troops. And he was the founder of the Boy Scouts,” said Chandler, who added that Scouting is worldwide and is now being reestablished in former Soviet Russia. “Their Scouts were called the Young Pioneers before the communists came.”

He said the uniform of the Scouts is modeled closely on military design but has been modified over the years. The khaki color is “a practical color to wear outdoors.”

In 1938, Chandler was presented the Silver Beaver Award — the highest recognition a council can give. He wears it around his neck to this day. He says it’s real silver.

The Silver Beaver is one of dozens of mementos of a lifetime of Scouting. Momentos that one day may be on display at the National Boy Scouts Museum in Murray, Kentucky.

“I’m going to ask them if they’d be interested in some of these things,” he said, holding a long, yellow canoe paddle autographed by dozens of Scouts — Scouts that are better people for knowing him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0