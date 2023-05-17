The Farmington Educational Foundation presented 31 scholarships totaling $34,000 to Farmington High School seniors on the morning of Friday, May 5.

Of these scholarships, 17 ($19,500) were memorial scholarships administered by the foundation; 13 ($14,000) were funded by the foundation; and one ($500) was given by the Farmington R7 CTA.

The Farmington Educational Foundation, established in 2000, is a 501c3 not-for-profit. Sally Sullivan-Shinn serves as its executive director. The foundation's mission is to "enhance the educational opportunities of students in the Farmington R7 School District."

Damion Dane Memorial Scholarship

The Damion Dane Memorial Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School Senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Damion. Damion constantly worked to do his best in all things he attempted. A hard worker, he always had a job, even when his studies at school required a lot of his time and effort. Mature for his age, Damion was ever mindful of what was occurring around him. He instinctively knew what was required to get a task done and did it. Damion was a leader in scouts and attained the rank of Eagle, the highest in scouting.

Anna Sikes is enrolled in MIZZOU’s journalism school starting in the fall. She intends to graduate with a degree in journalism and then attend law school with the intention of pursuing a career as an attorney.

Audrey Crawford will be attending Mineral Area College in the fall. She will then transfer to SEMO in the fall 2024 majoring in education. She plans to become a teacher.

Dr. Charles Cozean Memorial Scholarship

The Dr. Charles Cozean Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to pursue a professional career in medicine (doctor, nurse or nurse practitioner). Dr. Charles Cozean graduated Farmington High School with the class of 1954. He was an outstanding student and a punter for the Farmington Knights football team. Pursuing a career in medicine, Dr. Cozean graduated from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and the University of Kansas Medical School with a specialty in ophthalmology. His interest in this specialty was prompted by his own congenital vision flaw requiring early treatment intervention. Dr. Cozean initiated his ophthalmology practice in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the early 1960’s. During his career, Dr. Cozean designed an individually prescribed lens which was inserted directly into the eye, thereby eliminating any need for traditional eyewear. He was a life- long supporter of Farmington School District.

Aiden Moriarty plans to major in neuroscience. She plans to become a doctor of neuroscience and pursue neurology or neurosurgery.

Evelyn Beatrice Banister Memorial Scholarship

The Evelyn Beatrice Banister Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Mrs. Banister. Evelyn understood the financial challenges confronting young men and women who wish to better themselves. Growing up during the depression, Mrs. Banister experienced these hardships and quickly developed an appreciation for the value of an education. Ms. Banister always worked to give back to the youth of the community through several endeavors.

Chloe Wood plans to attend Murray State University to run cross country while majoring in psychology. After Murray State, she will transfer to a graduate school to specialize in sport psychology. She hopes to work as a sports psychologist to help future generations.

Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarship

The first Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School Senior who will be attending either a two- or four-year postsecondary institution and who has demonstrated academic ability. This scholarship is given as a means of expressing the Foundation’s commitment to enhancing the academic lives of Farmington R-7 students.

Caroline Reeves will be entering the pre-optometry program at Truman State University in the fall. She plans to become an optometrist.

Additional Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarships

In addition, the Farmington Educational Foundation annually awards additional scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each, made possible by our fundraising efforts such as our annual golf tournament and trivia night. These scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate academic success and represent the foundation’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for our students.

Hannah Sertl plans to attend Mineral Area College majoring in psychologist. She intends to become a criminologist.

Landon Johnson will be majoring in biology. He plans to graduate with his doctorate becoming either a radiology or ophthalmologist.

Morgan Nesler is planning to attend the University of Health Science and Pharmacy majoring in health administration. She hopes to one day run a hospital.

Brenna Owens will attend Missouri State University in the fall pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology to become a psychologist.

TJ Benoist is planning to attend the University of Missouri Columbia with a pre-professional path of pre-law. He hopes to attend MIZZOU’s law school to receive his juris doctorate as he pursues a career as an attorney.

Emma Umfleet will be attending Missouri State University in the fall majoring in radiology. She plans to become a radiology technician.

Cadence King is planning to attend Missouri S&T majoring in journalism with a focus in photojournalism. She plans to pursue a career in the Department of Conservation as a wildlife ecologist and photojournalist while forming her own small business.

Ashelynn Courtney will attend Truman State University in the fall majoring in biochemistry. She plans to become a researcher.

Kadyn Cole plans to attend Missouri Baptist University pursuing an associate’s in applied science and a bachelor’s in aeronautical science. He plans to become a professional airline pilot.

Shawn Evseev will attend Webster University majoring in audio engineering. He hopes to one day become a touring musician.

Farmington Educational Foundation’s Vocational/Technical Scholarship

Farmington Educational Foundation’s Vocational/Technical Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School Senior who will be attending an accredited post-secondary college, vocational and/or technical school pursuing a degree or certificate in a vocational or technical program.

Elizabeth Varhalla is attending Mineral Area College in the fall majoring in general studies. She plans to become a veterinary technician.

Wyatt Back plans to attend Missouri State University majoring in computer science. He is also an infantryman in the Army National Guard. He plans to work in the public sector in web development or as an AI developer.

Farmington R7 CTA Teacher Education Scholarship

The Farmington R7 CTA Teacher Education Scholarship is funded by the Farmington R7 CTA, which is the local professional teachers’ association in the Farmington School District. The Farmington R7 CTA’s purpose, as a public benefit organization, is to promote the common interest of teachers and other educators in their local school district. The Farmington R7 CTA Teacher Education Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to major in teacher education. This scholarship is intended to inspire FHS graduates to pursue a career in the field of teaching.

Brianna McFall plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University majoring in music performance and music education. She would like to perform in a big band or teach at the college level.

Henry Banister Memorial Scholarship

The Henry Banister Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School Senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Mr. Banister. Henry was a machinist by trade and could fix just about anything. He was robust and energetic, raising a family and an impressive summer vegetable garden. For his size and strength, he was a gentle man who quietly appreciated nature and watching his hunting dogs work a field for quail. He is remembered for his kindness, friendliness and indomitable sense of humor. His financial plan was simple... pay your bills, put money in savings and live on what is left over. That philosophy and a respect for education prompted him to start a savings account for college when his first child was born. That child graduated Farmington High School and applied to college. The bill was already paid. This scholarship is intended to assist a deserving student who exhibits economic need and academic ability.

Tessa Hand will be attending Missouri S&T in the fall majoring in mechanical engineering. She plans to enter the manufacturing field as a tooling engineer focused on AI and overseeing a manufacturing plant.

Jane Bates Memorial Teacher Education Scholarship

The Jane Bates Memorial Teacher Education Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to major in education. Mrs. Bates spent her teaching career instilling the love of learning in her students. During retirement, Jane served as a Farmington R7 School Board member on the board of the Farmington Educational Foundation. This scholarship is given in memory of Jane’s love of teaching and to continue her legacy of instilling the love of learning in future teachers and the students they will, in turn, impact.

Taylor Matthiesen will attend Missouri State University majoring in elementary education. She plans to become an elementary teacher and dance instructor.

Jim Dinwiddie Memorial Scholarship

The Jim Dinwiddie Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Mr. Dinwiddie. As a long-time educator in the Farmington School District, Jim constantly enhanced the educational opportunities for our students. His hard work, compassion, and dedication to his profession remain as examples for all educators. Mr. Dinwiddie’s legacy lives through all of the students he helped along the way.

Abbie Wigger will attend Truman State University majoring in biochemistry with a double minor in business administration and philosophy and religion. She hopes to work in optometry or toxicology.

Emma Collins has been accepted into the nursing program at Maryville University, and she is applying to the paramedicine program at Mineral Area College. At this time, she is still making a decision as to which path she wishes to pursue. She knows with confidence that she wants to work in the medical field assisting others.

Keith Hutson Memorial Scholarship

The Keith Hutson Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School senior who played FHS Knights football. Keith was a 1972 graduate of Farmington High School. During his years at FHS, he was a defensive back and wing back on the Knights football team. He went on to become a life-long fan and supporter of the Knights football program. He helped raise money for the current football field, the video boards, as well as the Walker Johns Memorial press booth. For many years, Keith and his wife, Karen, hosted the football boys for homecoming lunch at their home after the parade and before the game. Keith, a pipefitter, became a savvy businessman and fierce negotiator who owned multiple businesses over the years. He and Karen opened Taco Bell in Farmington and grew the franchise to 35 before selling the stores. Keith also served on the Farmington R7 School Board. This scholarship is given by Brian and Kim Hutson and family.

Joshua Wyatt will attend Missouri State University in the fall majoring in business and minoring in accounting.

Marlene Ragland Teacher Education Memorial Scholarship

The Marlene Ragland Teacher Education Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to major in education. Marlene was a public-school educator for 34 years. In addition, she taught part-time for Central Methodist University as well as Mineral Area College until 2016. Marlene was passionate about teaching. Throughout the years, she shared her gift of creative writing and the writing process with her students. This scholarship is given by her family in honor of Marlene’s love of teaching and to continue her legacy of instilling the love of learning in a future educator and the students who will, in turn, be impacted.

Anna McKinney will be attending Missouri Baptist University majoring in secondary education with a minor in ministry. She plans to become a middle school or high school science teacher. Her ultimate goal is to complete certification in library media science to become a librarian.

Mike and Vickie Ruble Memorial Scholarship

The Mike and Vickie Ruble Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to major in teacher education. Mike and Vickie Ruble spent their entire careers as teachers and coaches in Dent and Reynolds Counties. They taught for a total of 62 years combined. Mike (Coach) coached high school and middle school basketball and volleyball for 25 years while teaching physical education and health. Vickie taught for 37 years as an elementary and middle school teacher and served as cheerleading sponsor. Both were loved for their commitment and exemplary service to the Northwood R-4 School District in Dent County, where they spent a majority of their careers. After retirement, both were inducted into the Dent County Teachers’ Hall of Fame in 2010. Coach Ruble had the gymnasium and basketball court at Northwood R-4 named after him during a ceremony in 2015. This scholarship is given by their two children, Matt Ruble and Morgan Ruble Lucas, who have both followed in their parents’ footsteps and become teachers and coaches. Their intent is to support their parents' legacy and assist students as they pursue their dreams of becoming educators and thus positively impacting and shaping student lives.

Annabelle Devoto plans to attend Truman State University majoring in elementary education with a minor in music studies and philosophy and religion. She plans to complete a master’s degree in education. Her goal is to teach full-time and incorporate her love of music into her daily life.

Randy Ragsdale Memorial Scholarship

The Randy Ragsdale Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior. Mr. Ragsdale graduated from Farmington in 1973 and spent the majority of his career teaching math at Farmington High School. In addition, Mr. Ragsdale coached middle school football and high school girls’ basketball. Throughout his career, Mr. Ragsdale was a devoted teacher and mentor to his students. He was loved and respected not only by his students, but also by his fellow educators. This scholarship is given by his family to continue Mr. Ragsdale’s legacy of assisting students as they pursue their dreams.

Ryan Johnson is planning to attend Southeast Missouri State University pursuing a bachelor of science in music education, instrumental. He plans to become a secondary band or choir director.

Ron Short Memorial Scholarship

The Ron Short Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded in memory of Ron Short, who was a long-time supporter of the Farmington School District and a past board member for both the Farmington School District Board of Education and the Farmington Educational Foundation.

Suzan Helton will attend Southeast Missouri State University majoring in nursing. Her future goal is to become a neonatal nurse practitioner.

Sue Bauche Memorial Choral Music Scholarship

The Sue Bauche Memorial Choral Music Scholarship is a $1000 scholarship. Mrs. Bauche dedicated her life to serving the needs of choral musicians in St. Francois County from 1983 through 2013. She taught fourteen years at West County R-3 Schools, and she then taught at Farmington High School for fifteen years. She maintained a consistent level of excellence in the choral program. She referred to her students as her “babies” just as they referred to her as “Mama Bauche”. She was persistent, loving, caring, passionate, and compassionate toward young singers. This scholarship will be presented to a graduating student of the FHS choral music program who exhibits a love of choral music.

Jonah Hagerty plans to attend Missouri State University majoring in music education. He plans to become a music teacher or choir director, preferably at the high school level.

Todd W. Jokerst Memorial Scholarship

The Todd W. Jokerst Memorial Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship awarded to a senior who best reflects his or her overall commitment to celebrating life for what it can be. Todd led his life striving for the best in himself and others. A 1986 FHS graduate, Todd was a leader in school and in his community. The recipient of this scholarship must exemplify Todd’s spirit by showing academic success, as well as leadership achievements in school and the community.

Diep Phan will attend Harvard in the fall majoring in applied mathematics on an economics track and a minor in philosophy. Her goal is to work in statistics or financial- based jobs.

Karliana Bloom will be majoring in architecture or business in the fall.

Vicki Rorex Hoffman Memorial Vocational/Technical Scholarship

The Vicki Rorex Hoffman Memorial Vocational/Technical Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a student who has been accepted into a college, vocational or technical school. Vicki spent her teaching career serving students with special needs. Vicki was a true professional who loved teaching. She was tenacious, compassionate, kind and caring to not only her students but anyone she met. Vicki’s strength and spirit left an imprint on her students and colleagues. Through her example, Vicki taught all who knew her how to face adversity with grace, dignity and humor.

Richard Skinner will attend Mineral Area College in the fall majoring in digital media technology. He plans to work in the media sector.