Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 recently announced the Farmington High and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for March.

Farmington High School

Tessa Hand, the daughter of Karie and Jimmy Hand, has been on the Mineral Area College dean's list for the summer and fall of 2021, and spring 2022. As a member of FBLA, she took first place in the state for Business Plan and fifth in Financial Math. With the ACES program, she placed third in Sectional and first in Engineering Graphics, as well as first in the region for Engineering Graphics, all in 2020. Hand also ranked third in physics for the region in 2021.

Hand has served as FBLA District President (2022-23), FBLA District and local Vice-President (2021-22), local FBLA President (2022-23), local FBLA Secretary (2020-21), National Honor Society Secretary (2022-23), and the Knights in Action Communications Head (2021-23). Other organizations she has taken part in are FIRST Robotics Team (2019-23), Theatre Guild Head of Sound (2021-23), Tennis Team (2020-23), Scholar Bowl (2019-23), Crochet Club (2021-23), and the FHS Incubator EDU program (2021-23).

After graduation from high school, Hand will attend Missouri S&T University where she intends to pursue a mechanical engineering degree. As Student of the Month, Tessa will receive a $100 grant and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School “Student of the Year” to be awarded in May.

St. Paul Lutheran High School

Brylee Durbin, the daughter of Becky and Benjamin Durbin of Farmington, is the leading scorer on the SPLHS Girls SPLHS Basketball Team and has been an All-District Basketball Selection from 2019 to 2023, and an All-District Volleyball player. She was selected to play in the USJN Battle of the Border Basketball game and has been a member of the basketball team and volleyball team. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, and the Student Leadership Team at her church. When not in school, Durbin has volunteered for the many service projects at her church, along with her school’s tornado clean up, serving in child care, and improving Engler Park’s walking trails.

After graduation from high school, Durbin has signed to play basketball at Williams Baptist College in Arkansas, where she also intends to major in occupational therapy. As Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School “Student of the Year” to be awarded in May.