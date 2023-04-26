Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for April.

Ty Northern

Ty Northern, the son Susan and Roy Northern, is Farmington High School’s Student of the Month. He placed first in ACES/WYSE Computer Science Regional and Sectional (2021-23), and third in Physics (2021-23). He was selected as a Boys State attendee (2022), a National Honor Society member (2021-23), achieved his associate's degree from Missouri Baptist University in May, and scored a 34 on his ACT.

Northern is on the FHS Robotics Team, serving as chief technology officer (2019-23), FSCB Black Knight Branch as chief security officer (2022-23) and a member of the TSA 2019-23. He worked as an IT intern at First State Community Bank (summer 2022), and served as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Operation School Supply.

After graduation from high school, Northern plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he intends to study computer science engineering and cybersecurity. As Student of the Month, he will receive a $100 gift, and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Dane Dickerson

Dane Dickerson, the son Brook and Lloyd Dickerson of Cadet, is St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Student of the Month. He was selected as National Honor Society vice president (2022-23), leadership team representative (2022-23), and received the Mineral Area College Gift of Learning Certificate (2022-23) from the St. Paul Lutheran faculty. He is a member of the Reviving Hope Church of God Youth Group (2019-23), Reviving Hope Drama Team (2019-21), Youth Choir (2021-23), St. Paul Choir (2020-23), and the St. Paul Theater (2019).

Dickerson has been very active in the Reviving Hope ministry where he took part in a 2019 missionary trip to Thailand, creates the monthly bulletins, leads the youth services, and participates in community outreach activities. In his free time, he works at Dickey Bub in Potosi.

After graduation from high school, Dickerson plans to attend Mineral Area College for his associate’s degree before transferring to pursue a degree in business. As SPLHS Student of the Month, he will receive an award of $100, and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.