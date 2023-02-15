Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School “Student of the Month” recipients for February.

Trent Galcynski, the son of Nikki and Dave Galcynski, is Farmington’s Student of the Month. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Academic All-State in Cross Country. He finished second at District's FBLA competition in business calculations, business advertising and broadcast journalism. Galcynski also finished with a Gold Medal for his part in a French Horn Trio at the Missouri State Solo and Ensemble contest held in 2020.

Galcynski was captain of the cross country team that finished fourth in the state; a member of the National Honor Society (2021-23); a BKTV sports reporter ( 2019-23); a member of the Black Knight Marching Band (2019-23); Concert Band (2019-20); Symphonic Band (2020-23); Cross Country Team (2019-23); Track and Field Team (2019-23); FBLA (2020-23); and Knights in Action (2021-23).

Following graduation from high school, Galcynski will attend Murray State University, where he intends to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing. As Student of the Month, he will receive a $100 grant and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Sammy Jo Pemberton, the daughter of Kary Holthaus of Doe Run and Aaron Pemberton of Bismarck, is the St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month. She received all-district in volleyball; earned a spot on the Honor Roll with High Distinction, and is a member of the National Honor Society (2021-23).

Pemberton has played on the volleyball team (2019-23) and served as captain in 2022-23. She also was a Student Leadership Representative (2022-23). She has worked with tornado victims on a volunteer basis, helped at the women's shelter, and took part in renovating a church camp. She is a student leader at The Bridge Church.

Following graduation from high school, Pemberton plans to attend Mineral Area College for her associate's degree before transferring to a university where she intends to earn a bachelor of science degree. As Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Lodge Student of the Year to be awarded in May.