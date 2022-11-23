Farmington Elks announce November 'Students of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the November Farmington High School Student of the Month is Corrine Reeves, and Harley Kurtz is the Student of the Month for St. Paul Lutheran High School.

Corrine Reeves

The daughter of Sharon and Brian Reeves, Corrine is a part of the MAAA Honors band, earned a Silver Award at the State Solo and Ensemble Contest, and Placed third in the State FBLA competition for sales presentation. She has been the FBLA vice president (2020-2023), BKMB drum major (2021-2023), and the Knights in Action Recycling co-chair (2021-2023).

Corrine has been a member of HOSA for four years, Scholar Bowl team member for four years, National Honor Society for two years and the Knitting Knights for two years. She can also be found in the Loud and Proud Pep Band, as well as High School Band Solos and Ensembles groups.

After graduation from high school, Corrine plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a career as a speech language pathologist. As Student of the Month, Corrine will receive an award of $100 and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Harley Kurtz

The son of Heather and Mike Kurtz of Park Hills, Harley is a member of the Honor Roll with Distinction 4.0+, and he will be graduating high school with an associate’s degree from Mineral Area College. Harley is a member of the St. Paul's Theater program and is the creator of many TikTok and YouTube programs.

He has worked with several community projects, including Farmington Tornado Relief, Parkland Hope Center, and the Women's Shelter. Harley is also a math tutor for younger students in the area.

After graduation from high school, Harley will be going to Missouri S & T University for mathematics, data science and programmed game development. As Student of the Month, Harley will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.