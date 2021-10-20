Farmington Elks announce October 'Students of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the names of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Students of the Month for October.
Trista Hampton
Farmington High School’s Student of the Month is Trista Hampton, the daughter of Deanna and Rob Hampton. She has been involved in many organizations.
Trista became a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) in 2021 and oversees its public relations and serves as historian. She is also student council representative and serving as the Key Club’s web master and secretary. Trista is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FHS volleyball and basketball teams, Students on Scripture, Knights in Action, Girls Only Science Club and St. Louis Area Volleyball Clubs. She is part of the A+ Scholarship Program and active in her United Assembly of God youth group.
After graduation from high school, Trista plans to attend a four-year university to earn a degree in elementary education.
Candice Allen
St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Student of the Month is Candice Allen, the daughter of Heidi and Jimmy Allen of Ste. Genevieve.
Candice is first chair guitar, has been on the honor roll all four years, is recipient of the Character Award for the Senior Class, and is working towards her Associate Degree at Mineral Area College. When she's not volunteering on multiple school service projects, she can be found working at Colton's Steak House and Grill or Rural King.
After graduation from high school, Candice plans to attend college to earn a degree in biomedical sciences.
Student of the Year
As Students of the Month, both Trista and Candice will receive an award of $100 and compete respectively for the Farmington Elks’ Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year that will be awarded in May.