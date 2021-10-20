Farmington Elks announce October 'Students of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the names of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Students of the Month for October.

Trista Hampton

Farmington High School’s Student of the Month is Trista Hampton, the daughter of Deanna and Rob Hampton. She has been involved in many organizations.

Trista became a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) in 2021 and oversees its public relations and serves as historian. She is also student council representative and serving as the Key Club’s web master and secretary. Trista is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FHS volleyball and basketball teams, Students on Scripture, Knights in Action, Girls Only Science Club and St. Louis Area Volleyball Clubs. She is part of the A+ Scholarship Program and active in her United Assembly of God youth group.

After graduation from high school, Trista plans to attend a four-year university to earn a degree in elementary education.

Candice Allen

St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Student of the Month is Candice Allen, the daughter of Heidi and Jimmy Allen of Ste. Genevieve.