Farmington Elks announce students of month
Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for March.

Corrine Myers, the daughter of Becky and Tim Myers, is Farmington High School's Student of the Month.

Her honors and awards includes being selected for Missouri Girls State, the National Honor Society, FHS Cross Country Team State Qualifiers, Cross Country All District 2018 and 2019, Cross Country All-Conference 2018, and WYSE District second in chemistry 2018 and 2019.

Myers has served as president of HOSA (2019) and captain of the Cross Country Team (2019). She has also been a member of the National Honor Society (2018-20), Girls Only Science Club (2016-20), HOSA (2016-20), WYSE (2016-20), FBLA, Knight's Council, and Theatre Guild. She has been on the speech and debate team, the FHS Cross Country and Track teams (2017-20).

After graduation from high school, Myers plans to attend Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville where she intends to pursue a degree in pharmaceutical science. As Student of the Month, she will receive a $100 grant and compete for the Farmington Elks' Farmington High School Student of the Year being awarded in May.

Izze Carroll, the daughter of James and Jennifer Carroll of Farmington, is St. Paul Lutheran High School's Student of the Month.

She has placed second in the LCEF Entreprenuership, captain of the SPLHS Basketball Team (2018+2019-20), and captain of the Soccer Team. She's competed in National History Day, and played on the boys basketball team (2017-20) and soccer team (2017-20).

After graduation from high school, Carroll plans to attend Mineral Area College to finish her associates degree. As Student of the Month she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year being awarded in May.

