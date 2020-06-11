Farmington Elks announce Students of the Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Ryan Fuemmeler of Farmington High School and Cody Ziegelmeyer of St. Paul Lutheran High School were selected their respective schools’ Student of the Month for May.

Farmington High School

Ryan Fuemmeler, the son of Dawn and Mitch Fuemmeler, has been very active in school as a member of the National Honor Society (2019-20) and Theatre Guild (2016-20), for which he served as its president for the last two years. He was a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team (2016-20), serving as its captain from 2019-20. Fuemmeler was also a member of the Speech and Debate Team (2017-20), Math Team (2017-20), WYSE Club (2017-20), KEY Club (2018-20), and Knights Council (2018-20).

After graduation, Fuemmeler plans to attend Truman State University where he intends to pursue a degree in theatre and anthropology. He eventually hopes to study abroad. As Student of the Month, he received an award of $100 and was in competition for the lodge’s Student of the Year for Farmington High School.

St. Paul Lutheran High School