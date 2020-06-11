Farmington Elks announce Students of the Month

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Ryan Fuemmeler of Farmington High School and Cody Ziegelmeyer of St. Paul Lutheran High School were selected their respective schools’ Student of the Month for May.
Farmington High School
Ryan Fuemmeler, the son of Dawn and Mitch Fuemmeler, has been very active in school as a member of the National Honor Society (2019-20) and Theatre Guild (2016-20), for which he served as its president for the last two years. He was a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team (2016-20), serving as its captain from 2019-20. Fuemmeler was also a member of the Speech and Debate Team (2017-20), Math Team (2017-20), WYSE Club (2017-20), KEY Club (2018-20), and Knights Council (2018-20).
After graduation, Fuemmeler plans to attend Truman State University where he intends to pursue a degree in theatre and anthropology. He eventually hopes to study abroad. As Student of the Month, he received an award of $100 and was in competition for the lodge’s Student of the Year for Farmington High School.
St. Paul Lutheran High School
Cody Ziegelmeyer, the son of Heather and Michael Ziegelmeyer of Farmington, has been selected to the All-District Baseball team for the last three years and placed third in the National History Day competition at Southeast Missouri State University. He’s been on the school’s baseball team for four years and played on its basketball and track teams, as well. Ziegelmeyer was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
After graduation, he plans on attending Shawnee Community College where he intends to play baseball and study business. As Student of the Month, he received an award of $100 and was in competition for the lodge’s Student of the Year for St. Paul Lutheran High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!