Farmington Elks announce 'students of the month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for September.

Farmington High School's Student of the Month is Cassandra Widdows, the daughter of Kristie and Micheal Widdows. Widdows received a "number one" rating at District Music Festival in Solo and Ensemble, as well as a silver rating in the 2021 State Music Festival Solos and Ensembles.

Widdows has been involved in many organizations. She's served on the student council as president, 2021-22, and vice-president, 2019-21; drum major for the Black Knight Marching Band, 2020-22; secretary of the theatre guild, 2020-22; and committee head for the Knights in Action, 2021-22. She is on the National Honor Society, 2020-22; FHS tennis team, 2018-22; Concert Band, 2018-19; Symphonic Band, 2019-22; and a member of the Girl Scouts since sixth grade, winning the Silver Award in 2018. She will graduate from Mineral Area College (MAC) this spring with her AA degree and you will find her working at Pad Thai on the weekends.

After graduation from high school, Cassandra plans to attend a four-year university to major in biology and pursue a career in the medical field. As Student of the Month she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks' Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.