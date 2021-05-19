Farmington Elks announce 'students of the month'

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the final Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for the 2020-21 school year.
Antonio Devoto
Farmington High School's "Student of the Month" for May is Antonio Devoto, the son of Teresa and August Devoto.
Antonio was involved in the Key Club and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As a member of the First United Baptist Church of Farmington, he has been active in his church youth group. Antonio has attended mission trips to Texas and Tennessee, as well as worked as a summer cancer camp counselor. When not attending church, he helps build homes in the community through St. Francois County's Habitant for Humanity.
Antonio has received a scholarship to attend the UniTec Career and Technical Center to study engine repair. He also wants to attend college to study youth ministry.
Rylie Detring
St. Paul Lutheran High School's "Student of the Month" for May is Rylie Detring, the daughter of Courtney and Brad Detring of Farmington.
Rylie has been on the honor roll for four years and is a member on the School Student Leadership Team. She is president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has been a member of the volleyball team, two years; the basketball team, four years; and softball team, one year. Rylie can be found either working on her parents farm or at Rural King.
After graduation from high school, Rylie will be attending Minaeral Area College to earn her Emergency Medical Technician Certification.
As students of the month for their respective schools, Antonio and Rylie both received an award of $100 and competed for the Farmington Elks' Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year that was awarded May 2.