Farmington Elks announce 'students of the month'

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the final Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for the 2020-21 school year.

Antonio Devoto

Farmington High School's "Student of the Month" for May is Antonio Devoto, the son of Teresa and August Devoto.

Antonio was involved in the Key Club and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As a member of the First United Baptist Church of Farmington, he has been active in his church youth group. Antonio has attended mission trips to Texas and Tennessee, as well as worked as a summer cancer camp counselor. When not attending church, he helps build homes in the community through St. Francois County's Habitant for Humanity.

Antonio has received a scholarship to attend the UniTec Career and Technical Center to study engine repair. He also wants to attend college to study youth ministry.

Rylie Detring

St. Paul Lutheran High School's "Student of the Month" for May is Rylie Detring, the daughter of Courtney and Brad Detring of Farmington.