Farmington Elks announce students of the month

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced its February students of the month for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School.
Cooper Williams, the son of Wendi and Brad Williams, is Farmington High School's student of the month for February.
Williams is a member of the National Honor Society and — since 2017 — a member of the All-District Band. He received a gold rating at district competition in bassoon solo and woodwind ensembles from 2018-2020. Williams has served as drum major for the Black Knight Marching Band (BKMB) since 2018, vice-president of the National Honor Society for 2019-20, member of the Scholar Bowl team and BKMB since 2016, as well as a member of the St. Louis Youth Ensemble (Bassoon), MAC Community Band and the FHS Knights Council.
Following graduation from high school, Williams plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he intends to study music education.
Ryan Dempsey, the son of Lisa Dempsey of Park Hills, is the St. Paul Lutheran High School student of the month for February.
In the top 10% of his class academically and a member of the school honor roll for the past four years, Dempsey has served as captain of the SPLHS basketball team for the past two years. He was selected as KREI Athlete of the Week and is a member of All Tournaments teams in Jeff City and the Grandview Christmas Tournaments. Dempsey has played on the school's baseball team for the past four years and is a member of the Student Leadership Team (student council) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Following high school graduation, he has accepted a scholarship to play baseball and basketball at Culver Stockton College, where he plans to study business.
As FHS and SPLHS students of the month, respectively, Cooper and Dempsey will each receive a $100 monetary grant, and both compete for their school's "high school student of the year" award to be presented by the Farmington Elks in May.