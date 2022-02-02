 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington Elks announce the FHS 'Student of the Month'

Kaylee Gerwitz

 Submitted photo

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Farmington High School’s Student of the Month for January is Kaylee Gerwitz.

The daughter of Dione and Jim Gerwitz, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Academic All-State in volleyball, and a recipient of the Champion of Character Award (volleyball team). Gerwitz’s name also appeared on the Mineral Area College dean’s list.

She has been a member of the student council for four years, secretary of the Health Occupational Services of America for four years, and a member of the FCCLA for two years. Gerwitz has been a member of the FHS volleyball team for four years, FHS baseball manager for two years, and FHS track team for two years. Her free time is spent working at the Knights locker and the Farmington Civic Center.

After graduation from high school, Gerwitz will be attending St. Louis Community College where she intends to play volleyball and earn her degree in nursing. As student of the month, she will receive a $100 grant and will be competing for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

