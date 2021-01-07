Farmington Elks deliver Christmas food baskets

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 made a very special delivery on Christmas Eve — more than 260 food baskets to needy families in the community.

The lodge collects dry goods each month from its members and then adds fresh vegetables, fruit, and meat to supplement the collection. The organization puts together Christmas boxes in December for members and their families to deliver to the homes of referred families who could benefit from the groceries.

This is an annual event for the Farmington Elks and one of the largest charity programs that the Lodge provides to the area. Jeff Burnette — who led the program in 2020 — noted that normally the lodge receives 150 to 160 family referrals. The impact of COVID-19 contributed to a considerable increase in need this season.

“This year, we packaged and delivered to more than 260 families, which included almost 800 people in our community," Burnette said. "More than 150 Elks, family, and friends helped deliver these boxes on Christmas Eve. This is one of our charitable programs that our members can directly see the benefit we bring to our neighbors. It’s also a way to engage our children in an event and show them firsthand how it feels to be of service to others.

"When we continued to get referrals above 160, it was never a question of stopping. Our members simply answered with more donations and effort. It’s also important to note that we do a lot of great things through our membership, and this is one of many local programs that we support. We also coordinate youth athletic events, including our hoop and soccer shoots, the awarding of college scholarships and supporting our local veterans.”

