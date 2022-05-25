Farmington Elks honor high school students at banquet

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 annual Youth Banquet was held May 1 at the lodge to honor US Military enlistees, students of the month and year, and other scholarship winners from Farmington, Bismarck and St. Paul Lutheran high schools.

Among the honored students were 23 Students of the Month, and 14 Most Valuable Student scholarship winners. Also recognized were Breanna Mathes, Herb Beck Scholarship recipient; Megan Denkler, Bill Merriman Scholarship recipient; Courtney Swink, CZ Boyer Family Scholarship recipient, and Emily Reever and Evvie Rothlisberger, Elk Member Scholarship recipients. In addition, the lodge honored five high school seniors who are enlisting in the US Military — Abigail Ballew, Luke Gross, Christian Moore, Conner Spike, and Charles Bequette.

Farmington High School Students of the Month were September: Cassie Widdows, October: Trista Hampton, November: Breanna Mathes, December: Emily Reever, January: Kaylee Gerwitz, February: Alayna Sparr, March: Courtney Swink, April: Emma Gerstner, and May: Drew Felker.

Farmington High School’s Student of the Year is Kaylee Gerwitz.

St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Students of the Month were September: Dorian Gray, October: Candice Allen, November: Molly Clements and February: Rylie Detring.

St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Student of the Year is Molly Clements.

Bismarck High School’s Students of the Month were September: Tyler Mork, October: Isabella Gibson, November: Kaitlyn Smith, December: Nola Scott, January: Ashleigh Foxworth, February: Hunter Dugal, March: Hannah Pendleton, April: Madison Randazzo, and May: Lilly Gibson.

Bismarck High School’s Student of the Year is Tyler Mork.

Recipients of the Most Valuable Student Scholarship Award were Campbell Blum, Kacey Brewer, Rachel Diedeker, Trista Hampton, Alyssa Howard, Kate Howard, Emmalee Langston, Morgan Miller, Kaitlyn Smith, McKennah Wallace, Samantha Warren, Cassandra Widdows, Lane Wigger and Alyssa Wilson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0