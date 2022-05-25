 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington Elks name Felker FHS 'Student of the Month'

Farmington Elks name Felker FHS 'Student of the Month'

Andrew Felker

 Submitted photo

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Farmington High School’s “Student of the Month” for May is Andrew Felker.

The son of Stephanie and Edward Felker, he has been involved in the high school’s football and wrestling programs for the past four years and served as team captain during his senior year. Also, Felker was Academic All-State the last three years, a four-time state qualifier in wrestling who placed fourth in the state in 2022, and was nominated to attend the American Legion Boys State program in 2021.

Felker is a member of the ACES academic team (2020-22) and was the track team’s District Champion on the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams in 2022. When not competing in high school sports, he can be found working at the Farmington Civic Center and as a seminary student with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

After graduation from Farmington High School, Felker will serve a two-year mission for his church and then plans to attend Brigham Young University in Idaho before transferring to the University of Missouri-Kansas City to pursue a career in dentistry. As Student of the Month, he received an award of $100 and competed for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year for Farmington High School that was awarded on May 2.

