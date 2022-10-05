Farmington Elks name FHS, SPLHS 'students of the month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School Students of the Month for September are Thomas (TJ) Benoist and Abby Castien, respectively.

Thomas (TJ) Benoist

TJ, the son of Tom and Tammy Benoist of Farmington, was selected to attend Boy's State in the summer of 2022. He is a Life Scout member in the Boy's Scout of America, and was awarded First Place in District 12 FBLA competition in journalism, HR management and business law.

TJ has been involved in many organizations, serving as chapter treasurer of the FBLA, selected as Student Council Student Body vice president (2022-23) and class president (2021-22) plus representative (2019-21), live director of BKTV Studios, Knights in Action member (2020-23) and attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy in 2021.

After graduation from high school, Thomas plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to study pre-law in preparation for being a lawyer. As Student of the Month, TJ will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School “Student of the Year” to be awarded in May.

Abby Castien

Abby, the daughter of Elizebeth and Stephen Castien of Farmington, is a member of the Student Leadership Team, scored a 30+ on her ACT, won the Mineral Area College Writing Contest in 2022, and is currently valedictorian of her senior class. When not working at Applebee's, she sings in the school choir (four years), and works on many service projects in the community, including the food pantry, Parkland Hope Center, Engler Park Trail repair, Bethel Bible Camp and highway cleanup.

After graduation from high school, Abby plans to attend a Concordia University in Nebraska, where she intends to study education and become a teacher.

As Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School “Student of the Year” to be awarded in May.